ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Bruins

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Bruins (9-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-3-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers come into a matchup against the Boston Bruins as winners of three straight games.

New York is 6-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 in home games. The Rangers have a 5-0-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 25-17-3 record in road games last season. The Bruins scored 249 total goals last season (50 power-play goals and four shorthanded goals).

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has six goals and seven assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has seven goals and 10 assists for the Bruins. Taylor Hall has scored five goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (concussion).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), David Krejci: day to day (upper body), Jeremy Swayman: day to day (undisclosed), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Johnson's pick-6 preserves LIU win over C. Connecticut

NEW YORK (AP) — Ayinde Johnson’s 40-yard pick-6 with 52 seconds left helped Long Island blunt a Central Connecticut rally and the Sharks beat the Blue Devils 29-22 on Saturday. It was the second-straight win for the Sharks (2-7, 2-3 Northeast Conference) who snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 50-49 double-overtime win against Duquesne last week. Long Island, which joined the FCS ranks in 2019, now has won back-to-back contests in consecutive seasons. The Sharks led 22-7 entering the fourth before the Blue Devils got back in it with a pair of sustained drives. An 11-play, 75-yard drive ended when Tre Gray ran it in from the 5 with 11:28 left to play, and Shon Mitchell’s 1-yard run with 1:04 left concluded an 18-play, 81-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
The Associated Press

Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that he doesn’t condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.” Durant spoke Friday at the Nets’ shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening’s game against the Wizards. When asked what he thought of Irving’s recent conduct, which landed the guard a suspension of at least five games, Durant said: “I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. I just didn’t like anything that went on. “I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.”
JACKSONVILLE, NY
The Associated Press

Davidson beats Stetson in double overtime 56-48

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Dylan Sparks ran 3 yards to score for Davidson in the second overtime and the Wildcats defeated Stetson 56-48 on Saturday. After Sparks’ score, Luke Durkin threw to Max Weaver for a two-point conversion before Stetson (3-5, 1-4 Pioneer League) failed to score on its possession. Stetson’s Brady Meitz had a career-high six touchdown passes with his 30-yarder to Michael Carley with 54 seconds left in regulation tying the game at 41-all. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime. Trailing 34-31 entering the fourth quarter, Durkin hit Lucas Raber with a 24-yard TD pass and Caden Bonoffski added a 38-yard field goal.
DAVIDSON, NC
The Associated Press

Pigrome, Perkins connect twice in Towson's 27-3 win

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw a pair of touchdown passes to Isaiah Perkins and Towson defeated Villanova 27-3 on Saturday. Matthew Mercurio kicked a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points in the opening quarter but Villanova (5-4, 3-3 Colonial Athletic Association) didn’t score again with the Tigers (4-5, 2-4) holding the Wildcats to 153 yards offense. Pigrome threw TD passes of 26 and 10 yards to Perkins, Keegan Vaughan added two field goals and D’Ago Hunter returned a punt 77 yards for the Tigers’ final points. Pigrome threw for 125 yards and was intercepted once. Joachim Bangda rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries. Towson had 392 yards of offense, 267 coming on the ground.
TOWSON, MD
The Associated Press

Lucas powers Duquesne to 35-28 OT win over Sacred Heart

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas ran for 170 yards and his 8-yard run in overtime lifted Duquesne to a 35-28 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday. The Dukes had the first possession of overtime and turned to Lucas immediately. He had four rushes and one pass reception among Duquesne’s five plays. Sacred Heart’s possession ended when the Dukes’ Jayden Johnson and Jon Muehlbauer stopped Rob McCoy for a loss of 2 yards on fourth down from the 16-yard line. Neither team led by more than seven points in a matchup of teams that had been expected to contend for the Northeast Conference Championship. Sacred Heart (4-5, 2-3) was eliminated last week and Duquesne (3-6, 2-3) was never a factor in the league race. Joe Mischler completed 18 of 28 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Duquesne. In addition to his overtime score, Lucas had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Princeton holds off Dartmouth 17-14 to reach 8-0

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ja’Derris Carr and Blake Stenstrom ran for touchdowns in the first quarter and Princeton finally reached 8-0 by turning back Dartmouth 17-14 on Saturday. The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Ivy League) lost to the Big Green (2-6, 1-4), co-champions the last two seasons, the last two times they had the opportunity to improve to 8-0. Princeton was 7-0 three times in 43 years before reaching — and now surpassing that — for the fifth-straight season. It took the recovery on an onside kick to seal the win after Dartmouth’s Jackson Proctor found Paxton Scott for a short touchdown with 17 seconds to play. Jace Henry got the first touchdown for Dartmouth with a six-yard run late in the first quarter.
PRINCETON, NJ
The Associated Press

Corbett runs wild leading Stonehill over Wagner 50-10

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for a career-high 227 yards on 16 carries and scored three touchdowns and Stonehill smothered Wagner 50-10 on Saturday. Corbett now has 735 yards on the ground this season with 115 carries. He ran for more yards Saturday than he did in two contests combined in September (217 Yards). Corbett’s 32-yard scoring run with 7:42 left in the first quarter put Stonehill ahead 7-3. Later, his 59-yard scoring jaunt extended the lead to 14-3 just before the first ended. Damien Mazil threw a 1-yard scoring pass to Naiem Simmons to get the Seahawks within 14-10 but they never scored again. Mazil threw for 120 yards for Wagner.
EASTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy