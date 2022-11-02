ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 64 power-play goals last season on 241 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 17-19-5 on the road a season ago. The Islanders scored 46 power-play goals last season on 208 chances for a 22.1% success rate.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: day to day (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

