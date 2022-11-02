ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games a season ago. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games a season ago. The Penguins averaged 3.3 goals on 34.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body), Kris Letang: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Commissioner Bettman: Miller not eligible for NHL now

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that Mitchell Miller is not eligible to play in the league, one day after the defenseman signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins. The 20-year-old Miller was selected by Arizona in the fourth round of the 2020 draft, but the Coyotes relinquished his draft rights for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school. The Bruins signed Miller after spending several weeks during an evaluation period with the player. Miller said he would continue to participate in community programs to educate himself and share his mistakes with others. “He’s not coming into the NHL, he’s not eligible at this point to come into the NHL,” Bettman said in Tampere, Finland, ahead of the second regular-season game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Columbus Blue Jackets.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Vikings’ Hockenson giddy over move near home, into 1st place

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The heavy playbook study sessions facing T.J. Hockenson this week weren’t much of a worry at all for Minnesota’s newly acquired tight end. Hockenson could hardly hide his smile on Wednesday, the first full day of his fast-tracked initiation. He has the opportunity to play home games one state away from his native Iowa. He has joined a Vikings team his father rooted for as a child with a bedroom painted purple and yellow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Lucas powers Duquesne to 35-28 OT win over Sacred Heart

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Billy Lucas ran for 170 yards and his 8-yard run in overtime lifted Duquesne to a 35-28 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday. The Dukes had the first possession of overtime and turned to Lucas immediately. He had four rushes and one pass reception among Duquesne’s five plays. Sacred Heart’s possession ended when the Dukes’ Jayden Johnson and Jon Muehlbauer stopped Rob McCoy for a loss of 2 yards on fourth down from the 16-yard line. Neither team led by more than seven points in a matchup of teams that had been expected to contend for the Northeast Conference Championship. Sacred Heart (4-5, 2-3) was eliminated last week and Duquesne (3-6, 2-3) was never a factor in the league race. Joe Mischler completed 18 of 28 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Duquesne. In addition to his overtime score, Lucas had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
