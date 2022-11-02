Penguins take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Sabres

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-3-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -131, Sabres +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins, on a five-game losing streak, play the Buffalo Sabres.

Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 17-18-6 in home games a season ago. The Sabres committed 262 total penalties last season, averaging 3.2 per game and serving 8.1 penalty minutes per game.

Pittsburgh went 46-25-11 overall and 24-14-7 in road games a season ago. The Penguins averaged 3.3 goals on 34.7 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Sabres: Ilya Lyubushkin: day to day (lower-body), Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body), Kris Letang: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.