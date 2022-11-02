ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas vs. Kansas State, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Texas Longhorns will meet the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 action on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Texas is coming off a bye as they look to rebound after a 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State in their last game, while Kansas State is coming off a 48-0 blowout win over Oklahoma State last weekend to improve to 6-2 on the year.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy