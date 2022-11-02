ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Greece finds another survivor from migrant boat sinking

By ELENA BECATOROS
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dwvnP_0ivSyBCh00

ATHENS, Greece — (AP) — One more person from a migrant boat shipwreck has been found alive, Greece's coast guard said Wednesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 11 from the sailboat that capsized and sank in rough seas east of Athens with reportedly about 68 people on board.

A search and rescue operation continued for a second day in the treacherous Kafireas Strait, between the islands of Evia and Andros east of the Greek capital.

The coast guard said the 11th survivor was found early Wednesday on land on the southern tip of Evia. The survivors, all men, include six Egyptians, three Afghans and two Iranians, and all have been taken to the town of Karystos on Evia.

The first nine were rescued Tuesday from an uninhabited islet south of Evia in the early hours of Tuesday, and had told authorities they had been on a sailing boat that had departed from Izmir in Turkey with 68 people on board. The 10th man was plucked from the sea hours later by a cargo ship participating in the rescue operation.

A separate search and rescue operation continued for a third day in the eastern Aegean off the island of Samos, which lies near the Turkish coast, for seven people still missing after a dinghy reportedly carrying 12 people capsized on Monday. Four people, who the coast guard said were all Palestinians, were rescued on Monday and one body was recovered on Tuesday.

Greek Shipping Minister Giannis Plakiotakis, who is also responsible for the coast guard, slammed Turkey on Tuesday for allowing "ruthless smuggling rings to send people to their deaths, with Greece saving as many as it can."

Thousands of people fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle East attempt to enter the European Union through Greece each year.

Most make the short but often perilous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in inflatable dinghies. Others opt to attempt to circumvent Greece in overcrowded sailboats and yachts heading straight to Italy.

At least 27 people drowned in two separate incidents last month. In one, 18 people died when a boat that had set sail from Turkey sank off the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos. In the other, a yacht carrying about 100 people sank in a gale, killing at least nine and leaving six missing.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
WSB Radio

Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs

MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
WSB Radio

15 killed in Russia cafe blaze after flare gun discharged

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 15 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The blaze erupted in the early hours after someone apparently used a flare gun during a dispute, authorities said. Rescuers were...
WSB Radio

Russia cafe blaze kills at least 13 people, injures 5

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed at least 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Russian news agency Interfax cited local emergency officials as saying that the death toll stood at 15. The contradicting numbers couldn't be immediately reconciled.
WSB Radio

Prison-like center puts focus on UK's response to migrants

LONDON — (AP) — Behind wire fences in southeast England, children wave their arms and chant “freedom” to grab the attention of people on the other side. A young girl throws a bottle with a message inside. “We need your help. Please help us,” the note reads.
WSB Radio

Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
WSB Radio

Kosovo's ethnic Serb police, lawmakers resign en masse

PRISTINA, Kosovo — (AP) — Representatives of the ethnic Serb minority in Kosovo on Saturday resigned from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who did not follow the government's decision on vehicle license plates. Earlier this week Pristina authorities dismissed a senior Serb...
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda

MUENSTER, Germany — (AP) — Top diplomats from the world's major industrialized democracies grappled with the implications of Russia's war in Ukraine, China's growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan, and Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters as they opened two days of talks on Thursday. Meeting in the...
WSB Radio

Thousands pack Bahrain national stadium for pope's main Mass

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Thousands of Christians from around the Gulf packed Bahrain’s sports stadium on Saturday for Pope Francis’ big Mass, as he shifted the attention of his four-day visit to ministering to the Catholic community in the overwhelmingly Muslim region. The English-language liturgy...
WSB Radio

UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

LONDON — (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil...
WSB Radio

Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
103K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy