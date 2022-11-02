Read full article on original website
CNBC
Over half of Americans believe that both Democrats and Republicans do such a poor job that a third major party is needed
More than half of Americans believe the current political parties do such a poor job that a third major party is needed, according to a survey by Gallup. More minor parties have seen an uptick in support and interest in recent years. A study by the Pew Research center found...
CNBC
Moscow softens nuclear war rhetoric; Russia's economic decline deepens as Putin warns he could pull out of grain deal again
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia issued a straightforward statement about nuclear war that could indicate the Kremlin is trying to cool the escalatory rhetoric it used throughout October, NBC News reported on Thursday. "Russia is strictly...
CNBC
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded while leading a massive protest march in the city of Wazirabad. Mohammad Atif Khan, a senior politician and close aide of Khan, told NBC News he had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. The former Pakistani leader's condition is "out of danger," he added.
Trump news – live: Trump teases 2024 run at Iowa rally as book claims royal family furious at 2012 tweet
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. No final decision has apparently...
CNBC
Germany's dependence on China is 'overblown,' but critical goods diversification needs to improve: EU Chamber of Commerce
The top European business representative in China downplayed concerns over Germany's economic reliance on China as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes his maiden in-person visit to Beijing. President of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said many of Germany's imports from China are replaceable, although the country...
CNBC
Zelenskyy hails UN nuclear investigation result; UK says Russia likely shooting its retreating soldiers
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency after it wrapped up its inspection of three nuclear power facilities in Ukraine and found no evidence of undeclared nuclear material or activities.
CNBC
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC
Ukraine government is seeking alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink, vice PM says
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he hasn’t seen any issues with Musk’s financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. However, he said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Last month,...
CNBC
Trump Media deal partner DWAC adjourns shareholder meeting for sixth time as it seeks votes to delay merger
Trump Media and Truth Social-linked SPAC, Digital World, adjourned its shareholder vote for a sixth time. The company is looking to extend the merger deadline to September 2023, but has yet to garner the necessary 65% shareholder support. Trump Media and DWAC are the subject of a criminal probe relating...
CNBC
Biden blames extreme MAGA Republicans for intimidating voters and election officials, calling it 'corrosive' to democracy
President Joe Biden urged Americans to vote in favor of democracy, reject election-denying candidates and be patient with results ahead of the first national Election Day held since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "It's estimated that there are more than 300 election deniers on the ballot all...
CNBC
Biden and Obama to campaign together for the first time during midterm-election push
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear on the campaign trail together Saturday for the first time since Biden took office. The former president and vice president pair will reunite in Philadelphia in a last-minute attempt to energize voters in the swing state. The state could determine...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
Starmer accuses Sunak at PMQs of making ‘grubby deal’ with Braverman
Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of making “a grubby deal” with Suella Braverman to reappoint her, thus jeopardising national security and exacerbating the asylum crisis, in another prime minister’s questions dominated by the issue of the home secretary’s future. The Labour leader used all his...
Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war
WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to India and the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia next week to bolster U.S.-India economic ties and to try to overcome G20 divisions prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine, the Treasury said on Friday.
U.S. courts still grappling with election lawsuits as midterms near
Nov 3 (Reuters) - With just days left before the U.S. midterm elections, Democrats and Republicans are waging court battles that are shaping contests in some districts and helping to set the stage for the 2024 presidential race.
German industrial orders drop in Sept as foreign demand dives
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell by more than expected in September as foreign demand slumped, putting Europe's largest economy on course for recession, data showed on Friday.
CNBC
Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest
Climate activists glued themselves to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid's Prado museum on Saturday. Campaign group Futuro Vegetal said its members carried out the protest. Groups of climate activists have mounted a series of similar protest in recent weeks in the...
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
COVID, Ukraine war cost German economy 420 billion euros - study
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine collectively cost the German economy 420 billion euros ($415.38 billion) in lost value creation between 2020 and 2022, according to a study seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
CNBC
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes comeback as PM Lapid concedes defeat
TEL AVIV — Bibi is back. On Thursday with nearly all the votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The State of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said, according to a statement. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel."
