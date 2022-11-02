ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot and wounded at protest march

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and wounded while leading a massive protest march in the city of Wazirabad. Mohammad Atif Khan, a senior politician and close aide of Khan, told NBC News he had been shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital. The former Pakistani leader's condition is "out of danger," he added.
CNBC

U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo doubles down on Biden plan to restrict American companies, and citizens, from helping China make semiconductor chips

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
CNBC

Ukraine government is seeking alternatives to Elon Musk’s Starlink, vice PM says

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he hasn’t seen any issues with Musk’s financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. However, he said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Last month,...
CNBC

Activists glue themselves to Goya paintings in Spanish climate protest

Climate activists glued themselves to the frames of two world-famous paintings by Spanish master Francisco de Goya in Madrid's Prado museum on Saturday. Campaign group Futuro Vegetal said its members carried out the protest. Groups of climate activists have mounted a series of similar protest in recent weeks in the...
BBC

Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'

Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
CNBC

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes comeback as PM Lapid concedes defeat

TEL AVIV — Bibi is back. On Thursday with nearly all the votes counted, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceded defeat to Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "The State of Israel comes before any political consideration," Lapid said, according to a statement. "I wish Netanyahu success, for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel."

