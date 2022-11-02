Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but they also...
SFGate
England's coach encourages gay soccer players to come out
ROME (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate hopes that gay soccer players “come out soon" because "it would have an enormous impact on society,” he said in an interview with an Italian newspaper published on Saturday. “The teams and players wouldn’t have any problem with it,” Southgate...
SFGate
US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief
MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing growing calls, including from the Biden administration, for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general in a memo this week said it is...
SFGate
US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as...
Comments / 0