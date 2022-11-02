ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona’s scary 18 voter intimidation cases include ‘camo clad’ men, people in bushes

Details have been released by the Arizona Secretary of State documenting "camo clad men" and vigilante "watchers" hiding in bushes to surveil the state’s ballot boxes ahead of the midterms, sparking complaints of voter intimidation.On Friday, a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office released a collection of complaints detailing run-ins voters had with vigilante "ballot watchers." The Daily Beast obtained copies of the complaints.The documents include claims that "camo clad" men were spying on voters through binoculars and that others were taking photos of their license plates. One complaint claimed that a watcher called the voters "mules,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Northwestern

Northwestern faculty reflect on Supreme Court affirmative action cases, discuss past and future of race in college admissions

Three months after its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and revoke the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court is back in session. This term, it’s taking up another major issue: the future of affirmative action. Conservative advocacy group Students for Fair Admissions sued Harvard University and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy