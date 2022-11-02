Details have been released by the Arizona Secretary of State documenting "camo clad men" and vigilante "watchers" hiding in bushes to surveil the state’s ballot boxes ahead of the midterms, sparking complaints of voter intimidation.On Friday, a spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office released a collection of complaints detailing run-ins voters had with vigilante "ballot watchers." The Daily Beast obtained copies of the complaints.The documents include claims that "camo clad" men were spying on voters through binoculars and that others were taking photos of their license plates. One complaint claimed that a watcher called the voters "mules,"...

