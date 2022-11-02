Read full article on original website
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951 to Mary Mason in Washington D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an associate's degree and then on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the California Highway...
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Vote no on marijuana tax in county
If Flathead County identifies a cost to the county that marijuana causes, at that time it would make sense to me to tax it for the purpose of replacing that cost. But just to raise money and figure out later what to spend it on? No. The State of Montana taxes recreational marijuana at 20% and taxes medical marijuana at 4%. Vote NO. Connie Cohen, Whitefish
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road
The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
City Council preview for Nov. 7
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 7 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of a request from MH Legacy, LLC for a conditional use permit for a mixed-use building on 220 Second Street East. -Consideration of an ordinance to establish the WB-T zoning district as an implementation of the HIghway 93 south Corridor Plan. -Consideration of a resolution establishing the Employee Parking Permit Program and related fees. -Consideration to authorize proceeding with surveying and engineering request for proposals for the Riverbend Path. -Consideration of approval of Karrow Avenue and the next Resort Tax Roadway Project and to proceed with an engineering request for proposal. -Consideration of the annual 2022 Impact Fee Report. -Consideration of an ordinance establishing the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Standing Committee. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7.
Whitefish hosts big turnout for Trick or Treat Street
Dinosaurs, witches, pirates and clowns showed up for Trick or Treat Street in downtown Whitefish Monday. Families strolled the sidewalks collecting Halloween candy from businesses along the way. ...
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Rotary Club opens new bathrooms at Smith Fields
The Rotary Club of Whitefish recently opened its Gotta Go Bathrooms at Smith Fields Youth Sports Complex. The club raised money to purchase prefabricated concrete bathrooms that are ADA compliant to be placed at the sports complex, noted Club President Nicole Jemming. The bathrooms are insulated, thus enabling them to be open most of the year. The Gotta Go Bathrooms will now serve the many area youth and fans associated with soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball leagues, plus community events. Project Whitefish Kids constructed the foundation and provided the extension and connection of utilities. Fundraising via the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish...
Whitefish Christian Academy earns special accreditation
The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) has granted a full term of accreditation to Whitefish Christian Academy (WCA). Accreditation with ACSI is an internationally recognized scholastic certification that ensures the highest, most rigorous standards in a school’s academic programs. “Earning ASCI accreditation is an exciting milestone for our school,” noted Joe Krezowski, WCA Board Chairman. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in our administrative and operational processes. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to our chief calling, the formation of wise and virtuous young men and women.” Rachel Erickson, Head of School at WCA, added, “With ACSI accreditation...
Council approves mixed-use subdivision off U.S. 93
The Whitefish City Council on Oct. 17 unanimously approved a 29-lot subdivision on a lot to the east of Big Mountain Thrift on U.S. Highway 93. Since no requests were made for subdivision variances, this project was eligible for expedited review. The parcel, owned by Tracy Poole of True North Partners, LLC, is set to be bisected by a new public right-of-way connecting Shiloh Avenue and Whitefish, which will be built by the developer. On the west side of the planned roadway, which is zoned secondary business, five commercial lots are proposed, ranging from about half an acre to a...
Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Tally Lake Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in an area directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Eileen Delores (Ohs) Sandefur
Eileen Sandefur, age 94, passed from this earthly life into her forever home with the Lord on Friday afternoon Sept. 23, 2022. Eileen was born to Karolina and Oscar Ohs on Dec. 12, 1927, on the family homestead. The farm was located on prairie land east of Malta and south of Saco, Montana in a small homestead community they called Harb. She was the youngest of nine children with her sister Elsie being the oldest. Sandwiched between them were seven brothers. Eileen’s father and mother had come from Sweden with four of their children on the hopeful promise of homestead...
Rita E. Rayhill
Rita E. Rayhill was a loving mother, grandmother (Gaga), sister and friend. She passed away surrounded by family and friends in Whitefish, Montana, on Sept. 26, 2022, of natural causes, age 65. She was born to Gilbert Rayhill and Virginia Stanko on May 2, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia. She spent her youth following her father’s military career in Georgia, Italy, and eventually Colorado. After completing high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she went to college at University of Colorado at Boulder to study agriculture. She found love in Whitefish, Montana, to Allen Clark and began her family and career there. She...
