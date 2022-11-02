ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Gregory Earle Mason

Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951 to Mary Mason in Washington D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an associate's degree and then on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the California Highway...
POLSON, MT
Christopher Shane Foster

Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
WHITEFISH, MT
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley

More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
KALISPELL, MT
The Best Horseback Riding in Billings, Montana

Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
BILLINGS, MT
Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets

The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series

Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
WHITEFISH, MT
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road

The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
WHITEFISH, MT
Juris V. Grinbergs

Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
WHITEFISH, MT
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
