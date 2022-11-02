Read full article on original website
Related
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an Emergency Shelter for residents affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
Power outages close several Flathead schools
Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
Flathead Beacon
Power Outages, School Closures for Two Flathead County School Districts
Helena Flats School and the Somers Lakeside School District on Wednesday morning cancelled school due to weather-related power outages. Helena Flats told the Beacon that power had been on and off at the school throughout the morning, and that the district did not feel it could bring students in for a normal day of instruction. The school anticipates a normal school day tomorrow.
NBCMontana
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
mtpr.org
Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday
Roughly 10,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative members were without power Thursday afternoon following Wednesday’s snowstorm. Flathead Electric said power is expected to be restored by Thursday evening in areas around Kalispell where the most customers have been impacted, but warned some customers in smaller outage areas may not have power until sometime Friday.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Council approves mixed-use subdivision off U.S. 93
The Whitefish City Council on Oct. 17 unanimously approved a 29-lot subdivision on a lot to the east of Big Mountain Thrift on U.S. Highway 93. Since no requests were made for subdivision variances, this project was eligible for expedited review. The parcel, owned by Tracy Poole of True North Partners, LLC, is set to be bisected by a new public right-of-way connecting Shiloh Avenue and Whitefish, which will be built by the developer. On the west side of the planned roadway, which is zoned secondary business, five commercial lots are proposed, ranging from about half an acre to a...
New procedure for fall leaf pick-up in Whitefish
The City of Whitefish has a new system for collecting leaves streetside and will no longer pick up bagged leaves. The pick up service is set to run through Dec. 2. “We are no longer collecting bagged leaves — we have a new leaf vacuum,” said Whitefish Public Works Director Craig Workman. “On the city’s website we show very clear directions (for) where to put your leaves. We’re asking people to follow those instructions so we can come suck up your leaves and use a whole lot less plastic bags.” Residents need to place leaves adjacent to the edge of the street...
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges
Three Kalispell teenagers who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Butte bank on Sept. 1 were arrested late last month. Caleb Bernhardt, 19, was arrested on a felony count of robbery and booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Oct. 26. He was released the following day.
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
322
Followers
690
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 1