The City of Whitefish has a new system for collecting leaves streetside and will no longer pick up bagged leaves. The pick up service is set to run through Dec. 2. “We are no longer collecting bagged leaves — we have a new leaf vacuum,” said Whitefish Public Works Director Craig Workman. “On the city’s website we show very clear directions (for) where to put your leaves. We’re asking people to follow those instructions so we can come suck up your leaves and use a whole lot less plastic bags.” Residents need to place leaves adjacent to the edge of the street...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO