Christopher Shane Foster
Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951 to Mary Mason in Washington D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an associate's degree and then on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the California Highway...
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Library begins youth book review program
Whitefish Community Library is launching a new youth book review program for those aged 18 and under called Fall Into Reading. The program is sponsored by Bookworks of Whitefish. Reviewers turn in reviews of books they have read to the library. Each week for five weeks, one book review will appear in the Whitefish Pilot with the reviewer’s byline. Also, two reviewers are randomly drawn to receive a $10 gift certificate to Bookworks. The contest starts over again every week for five weeks, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with final reviews due on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Need help deciding what to put in your review? The library has prompts and book review templates to help you. For more details, visit the library or its website at whitefishlibrary.org or call 406-862-9914.
WHS, Stillwater Christian host special concert
The Whitefish High School Band has partnered with Stillwater Christian School Bands to host a unique concert in November. The two schools will perform alongside what the band programs call one of the greatist trumpet performers and educators in the world, Allen Vizzutti. The special concert will combine both bands with the talents of Vizzutti on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. “It’s going to be truly incredible, and one of the most special events we have ever hosted, at least in a very long time,” said WHS Band Director Matthew King. Tickets are sold both in person through King and available online at https://www.stillwaterchristianschool.org/an-evening-with-allen-vizzutti/. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for non-performing students and children, and $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. 100% of the ticket sales go to the schools’ band programs.
Hayrides, horses and Halloween at Clydesdale Outpost
The Clydesdale Outpost just north of Whitefish has transformed this fall into a spooky, Halloween experience for the community to enjoy. Halloweentime at Clydesdale Outpost features haunted hayrides, a Clydesdale photobooth, ghost stories around the bonfire, a SPOOKeasy bar, fun food and treats and on certain nights live music. Owners Matt Arnold-Ladensack and Benjamin Arnold have a passion for gathering the community together while giving back to those in need. Halloweentime has proven to be the perfect event to do both. “Just bringing families together and having a good time and sharing what we're doing is really amazing,” Arnold-Ladensack said. And this...
City staff gets go-ahead to begin viaduct improvement project
A presentation at a recent work session followed by further discussion after the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council resulted in councilors giving the go-ahead to staff for initiating the first two phases of the viaduct improvement project. The council authorized Public Works to proceed with the project and encouraged the city staff to continue to look for ways to fund the railway improvements. The motion carried on a 3-1 vote with Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano voting in opposition. The project will provide wider shared-use paths on each side of the viaduct along with lighting, a new guardrail, a new fence, landscaping...
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
Whitefish Christian Academy earns special accreditation
The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) has granted a full term of accreditation to Whitefish Christian Academy (WCA). Accreditation with ACSI is an internationally recognized scholastic certification that ensures the highest, most rigorous standards in a school’s academic programs. “Earning ASCI accreditation is an exciting milestone for our school,” noted Joe Krezowski, WCA Board Chairman. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in our administrative and operational processes. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to our chief calling, the formation of wise and virtuous young men and women.” Rachel Erickson, Head of School at WCA, added, “With ACSI accreditation...
Vote no on marijuana tax in county
If Flathead County identifies a cost to the county that marijuana causes, at that time it would make sense to me to tax it for the purpose of replacing that cost. But just to raise money and figure out later what to spend it on? No. The State of Montana taxes recreational marijuana at 20% and taxes medical marijuana at 4%. Vote NO. Connie Cohen, Whitefish
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Tally Lake Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in an area directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Ukrainian refugees make a new life in Whitefish
Yurii and Vitalina Zinchenko never dreamed of living in America. Now, they hope to never have to leave. Born and raised in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, less than 30 miles from the Russian border, the pair of successful lawyers are making new life in Whitefish after watching their beloved home systematically destroyed by missile strikes and bombing since the Russian invasion began in February. The couple, along with their 3-year-old daughter Anastasia, fled their apartment Feb. 24, the first day of fighting, but no matter how many times they moved, the war was a constant, unwanted companion. “We never dreamed of leaving...
