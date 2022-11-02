Read full article on original website
Related
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951 to Mary Mason in Washington D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an associate's degree and then on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the California Highway...
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
Fairfield Sun Times
Bigfork School District cancels school
BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
Whitefish Christian Academy earns special accreditation
The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) has granted a full term of accreditation to Whitefish Christian Academy (WCA). Accreditation with ACSI is an internationally recognized scholastic certification that ensures the highest, most rigorous standards in a school’s academic programs. “Earning ASCI accreditation is an exciting milestone for our school,” noted Joe Krezowski, WCA Board Chairman. “It reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in our administrative and operational processes. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to our chief calling, the formation of wise and virtuous young men and women.” Rachel Erickson, Head of School at WCA, added, “With ACSI accreditation...
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an Emergency Shelter for residents affected by the extended power outage caused by Wednesday's winter storm.
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
montanarightnow.com
Snowy, scattered wet road conditions impacting roads in Flathead Valley
KALISPELL, Mont. - Snow is impacting road conditions in the Flathead Valley Wednesday morning. According to the Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report, road conditions are snow and ice on Highway 93 from Junction Montana 28-Elmo to Junction Montana 82 East-Somers. Continuing on Highway 93 from Junction Montana...
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Fairfield Sun Times
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
322
Followers
690
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0