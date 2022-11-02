Read full article on original website
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road
The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
City Council preview for Nov. 7
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 7 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of a request from MH Legacy, LLC for a conditional use permit for a mixed-use building on 220 Second Street East. -Consideration of an ordinance to establish the WB-T zoning district as an implementation of the HIghway 93 south Corridor Plan. -Consideration of a resolution establishing the Employee Parking Permit Program and related fees. -Consideration to authorize proceeding with surveying and engineering request for proposals for the Riverbend Path. -Consideration of approval of Karrow Avenue and the next Resort Tax Roadway Project and to proceed with an engineering request for proposal. -Consideration of the annual 2022 Impact Fee Report. -Consideration of an ordinance establishing the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Standing Committee. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7.
Library begins youth book review program
Whitefish Community Library is launching a new youth book review program for those aged 18 and under called Fall Into Reading. The program is sponsored by Bookworks of Whitefish. Reviewers turn in reviews of books they have read to the library. Each week for five weeks, one book review will appear in the Whitefish Pilot with the reviewer’s byline. Also, two reviewers are randomly drawn to receive a $10 gift certificate to Bookworks. The contest starts over again every week for five weeks, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with final reviews due on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Need help deciding what to put in your review? The library has prompts and book review templates to help you. For more details, visit the library or its website at whitefishlibrary.org or call 406-862-9914.
Rita E. Rayhill
Rita E. Rayhill was a loving mother, grandmother (Gaga), sister and friend. She passed away surrounded by family and friends in Whitefish, Montana, on Sept. 26, 2022, of natural causes, age 65. She was born to Gilbert Rayhill and Virginia Stanko on May 2, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia. She spent her youth following her father’s military career in Georgia, Italy, and eventually Colorado. After completing high school in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she went to college at University of Colorado at Boulder to study agriculture. She found love in Whitefish, Montana, to Allen Clark and began her family and career there. She...
City staff gets go-ahead to begin viaduct improvement project
A presentation at a recent work session followed by further discussion after the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council resulted in councilors giving the go-ahead to staff for initiating the first two phases of the viaduct improvement project. The council authorized Public Works to proceed with the project and encouraged the city staff to continue to look for ways to fund the railway improvements. The motion carried on a 3-1 vote with Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano voting in opposition. The project will provide wider shared-use paths on each side of the viaduct along with lighting, a new guardrail, a new fence, landscaping...
Eileen Delores (Ohs) Sandefur
Eileen Sandefur, age 94, passed from this earthly life into her forever home with the Lord on Friday afternoon Sept. 23, 2022. Eileen was born to Karolina and Oscar Ohs on Dec. 12, 1927, on the family homestead. The farm was located on prairie land east of Malta and south of Saco, Montana in a small homestead community they called Harb. She was the youngest of nine children with her sister Elsie being the oldest. Sandwiched between them were seven brothers. Eileen’s father and mother had come from Sweden with four of their children on the hopeful promise of homestead...
Elliott M. Schmidt
Elliott M. Schmidt, 34 of Whitefish, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Elliott is survived by his parents Wayne and Nancy Schmidt. A ceremony will be scheduled at a later time. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Elliott’s family.
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Rotary Club opens new bathrooms at Smith Fields
The Rotary Club of Whitefish recently opened its Gotta Go Bathrooms at Smith Fields Youth Sports Complex. The club raised money to purchase prefabricated concrete bathrooms that are ADA compliant to be placed at the sports complex, noted Club President Nicole Jemming. The bathrooms are insulated, thus enabling them to be open most of the year. The Gotta Go Bathrooms will now serve the many area youth and fans associated with soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball leagues, plus community events. Project Whitefish Kids constructed the foundation and provided the extension and connection of utilities. Fundraising via the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish...
Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Tally Lake Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in an area directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, Oct. 20.
WHS, Stillwater Christian host special concert
The Whitefish High School Band has partnered with Stillwater Christian School Bands to host a unique concert in November. The two schools will perform alongside what the band programs call one of the greatist trumpet performers and educators in the world, Allen Vizzutti. The special concert will combine both bands with the talents of Vizzutti on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. “It’s going to be truly incredible, and one of the most special events we have ever hosted, at least in a very long time,” said WHS Band Director Matthew King. Tickets are sold both in person through King and available online at https://www.stillwaterchristianschool.org/an-evening-with-allen-vizzutti/. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for non-performing students and children, and $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. 100% of the ticket sales go to the schools’ band programs.
Hayrides, horses and Halloween at Clydesdale Outpost
The Clydesdale Outpost just north of Whitefish has transformed this fall into a spooky, Halloween experience for the community to enjoy. Halloweentime at Clydesdale Outpost features haunted hayrides, a Clydesdale photobooth, ghost stories around the bonfire, a SPOOKeasy bar, fun food and treats and on certain nights live music. Owners Matt Arnold-Ladensack and Benjamin Arnold have a passion for gathering the community together while giving back to those in need. Halloweentime has proven to be the perfect event to do both. “Just bringing families together and having a good time and sharing what we're doing is really amazing,” Arnold-Ladensack said. And this...
History - Looking Back for October 19
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago October 19, 1972 The new Whitefish Superintendent of Public Works, John Boyd, was hired by the city council to supervise the water systems, sewer systems and streets and alleys. According to Boyd, these had been separate and independent departments and should operate more to the advantage of the taxpayers by being under one office. Boyd began his career in 1933 with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Wyoming where his official title was Roads Engineer. 40 Years Ago October 21, 1982 More than half the hunters may come home empty-handed, if 1981’s statistics...
New procedure for fall leaf pick-up in Whitefish
The City of Whitefish has a new system for collecting leaves streetside and will no longer pick up bagged leaves. The pick up service is set to run through Dec. 2. “We are no longer collecting bagged leaves — we have a new leaf vacuum,” said Whitefish Public Works Director Craig Workman. “On the city’s website we show very clear directions (for) where to put your leaves. We’re asking people to follow those instructions so we can come suck up your leaves and use a whole lot less plastic bags.” Residents need to place leaves adjacent to the edge of the street...
Ukrainian refugees make a new life in Whitefish
Yurii and Vitalina Zinchenko never dreamed of living in America. Now, they hope to never have to leave. Born and raised in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, less than 30 miles from the Russian border, the pair of successful lawyers are making new life in Whitefish after watching their beloved home systematically destroyed by missile strikes and bombing since the Russian invasion began in February. The couple, along with their 3-year-old daughter Anastasia, fled their apartment Feb. 24, the first day of fighting, but no matter how many times they moved, the war was a constant, unwanted companion. “We never dreamed of leaving...
