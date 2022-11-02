Read full article on original website
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
Christopher Shane Foster
Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Library begins youth book review program
Whitefish Community Library is launching a new youth book review program for those aged 18 and under called Fall Into Reading. The program is sponsored by Bookworks of Whitefish. Reviewers turn in reviews of books they have read to the library. Each week for five weeks, one book review will appear in the Whitefish Pilot with the reviewer’s byline. Also, two reviewers are randomly drawn to receive a $10 gift certificate to Bookworks. The contest starts over again every week for five weeks, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with final reviews due on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Need help deciding what to put in your review? The library has prompts and book review templates to help you. For more details, visit the library or its website at whitefishlibrary.org or call 406-862-9914.
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
City Council preview for Nov. 7
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 7 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of a request from MH Legacy, LLC for a conditional use permit for a mixed-use building on 220 Second Street East. -Consideration of an ordinance to establish the WB-T zoning district as an implementation of the HIghway 93 south Corridor Plan. -Consideration of a resolution establishing the Employee Parking Permit Program and related fees. -Consideration to authorize proceeding with surveying and engineering request for proposals for the Riverbend Path. -Consideration of approval of Karrow Avenue and the next Resort Tax Roadway Project and to proceed with an engineering request for proposal. -Consideration of the annual 2022 Impact Fee Report. -Consideration of an ordinance establishing the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Standing Committee. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7.
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
Council approves mixed-use subdivision off U.S. 93
The Whitefish City Council on Oct. 17 unanimously approved a 29-lot subdivision on a lot to the east of Big Mountain Thrift on U.S. Highway 93. Since no requests were made for subdivision variances, this project was eligible for expedited review. The parcel, owned by Tracy Poole of True North Partners, LLC, is set to be bisected by a new public right-of-way connecting Shiloh Avenue and Whitefish, which will be built by the developer. On the west side of the planned roadway, which is zoned secondary business, five commercial lots are proposed, ranging from about half an acre to a...
WHS, Stillwater Christian host special concert
The Whitefish High School Band has partnered with Stillwater Christian School Bands to host a unique concert in November. The two schools will perform alongside what the band programs call one of the greatist trumpet performers and educators in the world, Allen Vizzutti. The special concert will combine both bands with the talents of Vizzutti on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. “It’s going to be truly incredible, and one of the most special events we have ever hosted, at least in a very long time,” said WHS Band Director Matthew King. Tickets are sold both in person through King and available online at https://www.stillwaterchristianschool.org/an-evening-with-allen-vizzutti/. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for non-performing students and children, and $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. 100% of the ticket sales go to the schools’ band programs.
Hayrides, horses and Halloween at Clydesdale Outpost
The Clydesdale Outpost just north of Whitefish has transformed this fall into a spooky, Halloween experience for the community to enjoy. Halloweentime at Clydesdale Outpost features haunted hayrides, a Clydesdale photobooth, ghost stories around the bonfire, a SPOOKeasy bar, fun food and treats and on certain nights live music. Owners Matt Arnold-Ladensack and Benjamin Arnold have a passion for gathering the community together while giving back to those in need. Halloweentime has proven to be the perfect event to do both. “Just bringing families together and having a good time and sharing what we're doing is really amazing,” Arnold-Ladensack said. And this...
Fern, Bennett face off in race for House District 5
Two candidates are running to represent House District 5 in the Montana Legislature. The incumbent, Democrat Dave Fern, has held the position since 2017. A graduate of the College of Rhode Island and Ithaca College, Fern is the owner of Chimney Solutions, a small business in Whitefish. The challenger, Republican Lyn Bennett, has a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She works as a registered nurse, focusing on high-risk obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine. She is married and has three children. House District 5 covers the Whitefish area, bordered on the south by Montana 40, the east by U.S. Highway 2 and the west by...
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
Perry Lee Moore
Perry Lee Moore was born Sept. 7, 1946 and died Sept. 5, 2022. Perry has left earth behind to travel through worlds unknown. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Ardys Hogle and Gerdell Moore. He spent his boyhood and adolescence in the Wisconsin towns Palmyra and Stevens Point. During that time, he excelled at the sport of ski jumping. Perry joined the U.S. Army as a young man where his typing skills proved useful as a clerk. After leaving the army, Perry spent several years in California. That period of his life was vibrant, and full of very entertaining stories that cannot...
Ukrainian refugees make a new life in Whitefish
Yurii and Vitalina Zinchenko never dreamed of living in America. Now, they hope to never have to leave. Born and raised in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, less than 30 miles from the Russian border, the pair of successful lawyers are making new life in Whitefish after watching their beloved home systematically destroyed by missile strikes and bombing since the Russian invasion began in February. The couple, along with their 3-year-old daughter Anastasia, fled their apartment Feb. 24, the first day of fighting, but no matter how many times they moved, the war was a constant, unwanted companion. “We never dreamed of leaving...
Prescribed burn near Whitefish Mountain Resort
The Tally Lake Ranger District conducted a prescribed burn in an area directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Explore Whitefish Sustainability, Community Enhancement grants offered
Explore Whitefish is accepting applications for its fifth annual grant program, with submissions due by Nov. 1, 2022. Grant requests are reviewed in two categories — Community Enhancement, as well as a new Sustainability category. Community Enhancement Grant funds are open to all Explore Whitefish member businesses and Montana non-profit organizations. The grant committee seeks applications intended to strengthen the community of Whitefish and to enhance the visitor and community experience during the shoulder and winter seasons. Applicants should focus requests on the key pillars of the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan of "community character, livability, and community engagement." Requests for...
