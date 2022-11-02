Read full article on original website
Slideoffs, hazardous road conditions reported on U.S. 93 near Polson
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi is causing partial blockage of U.S. 93 at mile marker 64, near Polson. Viewers have also sent in video of multiple slideoffs on Polson Hill.
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Power outages close several Flathead schools
Continued power outages in Northwest Montana due to Wednesday’s storm have prompted several school closures.
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Outage map: 10,000+ customers still without power in Flathead Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Electric's Outage map shows more than 10,000 customers without power as of 6:45a.m. The outage map shows 3,800 customers have had power restored. More than 208 outages have been reported in the past 48 hours, impacting more than 14,000 customers. The electric cooperative gave the...
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
Northwest Montana power outages - Nov. 4, 2022
Flathead Electric Cooperative was reporting that over 2,400 members were without power on Friday afternoon.
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
Gregory Earle Mason
Gregory Earle Mason, 71, of Polson, Montana, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Greg was born on July 12, 1951 to Mary Mason in Washington D.C. After graduating from Santa Clara High School he went on to Ventura County College where he obtained an associate's degree and then on to study business at San Diego State University. While there he enjoyed a successful football career for the SDSU Aztecs and went on to play for the Southern California Suns in the World Football League in 1974 and 1975. After his football career Greg started a lasting career for the California Highway...
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
Christopher Shane Foster
Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Homicide under investigation in Bigfork
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:. BIGFORK, Mont. – On October 28, 2022 the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Bigfork to conduct a welfare check on the residents. Responding deputies arrived at the home and discovered a deceased 65 year old male and deceased 62 year old female inside. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Crime Scene Team were called out to process the scene, and interviews were conducted with a person of interest. At this time, no charges have been filed, but this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no current threat to the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the FCSO Detective Division at 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov.
