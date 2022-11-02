The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO