Read full article on original website
Related
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Hayrides, horses and Halloween at Clydesdale Outpost
The Clydesdale Outpost just north of Whitefish has transformed this fall into a spooky, Halloween experience for the community to enjoy. Halloweentime at Clydesdale Outpost features haunted hayrides, a Clydesdale photobooth, ghost stories around the bonfire, a SPOOKeasy bar, fun food and treats and on certain nights live music. Owners Matt Arnold-Ladensack and Benjamin Arnold have a passion for gathering the community together while giving back to those in need. Halloweentime has proven to be the perfect event to do both. “Just bringing families together and having a good time and sharing what we're doing is really amazing,” Arnold-Ladensack said. And this...
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
City staff gets go-ahead to begin viaduct improvement project
A presentation at a recent work session followed by further discussion after the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council resulted in councilors giving the go-ahead to staff for initiating the first two phases of the viaduct improvement project. The council authorized Public Works to proceed with the project and encouraged the city staff to continue to look for ways to fund the railway improvements. The motion carried on a 3-1 vote with Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano voting in opposition. The project will provide wider shared-use paths on each side of the viaduct along with lighting, a new guardrail, a new fence, landscaping...
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road
The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Vote no on marijuana tax in county
If Flathead County identifies a cost to the county that marijuana causes, at that time it would make sense to me to tax it for the purpose of replacing that cost. But just to raise money and figure out later what to spend it on? No. The State of Montana taxes recreational marijuana at 20% and taxes medical marijuana at 4%. Vote NO. Connie Cohen, Whitefish
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Dream of a Vacation Home on Flathead Lake? This One is Affordable
I find myself daydreaming a lot. Thinking about things I want to do during my time on this earth. Dreaming of things I want to see. Dreaming of goals I want to achieve. And, for some reason, many of those dreams involve Flathead Lake. For how much time I spend on the lake, you would think I would have figured out a way to find someplace to call my own. But, for many of us dreamers, goals like that are just out of reach. Until now!
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
City Council preview for Nov. 7
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 7 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of a request from MH Legacy, LLC for a conditional use permit for a mixed-use building on 220 Second Street East. -Consideration of an ordinance to establish the WB-T zoning district as an implementation of the HIghway 93 south Corridor Plan. -Consideration of a resolution establishing the Employee Parking Permit Program and related fees. -Consideration to authorize proceeding with surveying and engineering request for proposals for the Riverbend Path. -Consideration of approval of Karrow Avenue and the next Resort Tax Roadway Project and to proceed with an engineering request for proposal. -Consideration of the annual 2022 Impact Fee Report. -Consideration of an ordinance establishing the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Standing Committee. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7.
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
322
Followers
690
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0