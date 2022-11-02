Read full article on original website
City staff gets go-ahead to begin viaduct improvement project
A presentation at a recent work session followed by further discussion after the regular meeting of the Whitefish City Council resulted in councilors giving the go-ahead to staff for initiating the first two phases of the viaduct improvement project. The council authorized Public Works to proceed with the project and encouraged the city staff to continue to look for ways to fund the railway improvements. The motion carried on a 3-1 vote with Councilor Giuseppe Caltabiano voting in opposition. The project will provide wider shared-use paths on each side of the viaduct along with lighting, a new guardrail, a new fence, landscaping...
Resurfacing project proposed for Big Mountain Road
The Montana Department of Transportation has proposed a resurfacing project on a three-mile stretch of Big Mountain Road north of Whitefish running up to Whitefish Mountain Resort. The road is heavily relied upon as the only traffic route to the resort, especially in the busy winter and summer recreation seasons. The resort reported a record 464,000 skiers last winter. According to MDT spokesperson Lori Ryan, the project was nominated because the asphalt has deteriorated. Ryan said the proposal would “extend the life of the existing asphalt and improve the roadway surface.” The project’s goals include targeted sections of road base removal and replacement, applying a new top layer of asphalt, and refinishing and sealing the road. MDT would like to begin the resurfacing next year, but has not settled on an exact date. The project is currently in the public comment period, and has development and funding benchmarks that must be met before construction can begin. The public can submit questions and comments to the MDT through their website: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/contact/comment-form.aspx, via U.S. mail to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office, P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039 or by phone at (406) 444-5416.
Transitional zoning plan inches forward
The long-awaited highway business transitional zoning district took another step forward last week during a work session as council gave staff further direction. This time, the issue centered mostly around traffic and on imposing a size limit on buildings. The U.S. Highway 93 South corridor plan calls for the creation of a highway business transitional zone (WB-T). The purpose of the WB-T is to assure that properties at the entrance to Whitefish that are annexed into the city are developed in a way that complies with the city’s vision for the gateway to town. Whitefish Planning Director Dave Taylor’s report states the...
Council approves mixed-use subdivision off U.S. 93
The Whitefish City Council on Oct. 17 unanimously approved a 29-lot subdivision on a lot to the east of Big Mountain Thrift on U.S. Highway 93. Since no requests were made for subdivision variances, this project was eligible for expedited review. The parcel, owned by Tracy Poole of True North Partners, LLC, is set to be bisected by a new public right-of-way connecting Shiloh Avenue and Whitefish, which will be built by the developer. On the west side of the planned roadway, which is zoned secondary business, five commercial lots are proposed, ranging from about half an acre to a...
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
Whitefish hosts big turnout for Trick or Treat Street
Dinosaurs, witches, pirates and clowns showed up for Trick or Treat Street in downtown Whitefish Monday. Families strolled the sidewalks collecting Halloween candy from businesses along the way. ...
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Flathead County has requested assistance from American Red Cross to open an emergency shelter for the general population that is being affected by the extended power outage caused by yesterday’s winter storm. The American Red Cross Emergency Shelter will be located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H Building, and will be open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. This shelter is pet friendly, but only accepting dogs and cats at this time. Those who plan to use the emergency shelter should take any necessary medications, cell phone chargers, toiletries, food, water, flashlights, bedding...
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
More than 12,000 homes across Northwest Montana were without power Thursday morning as the aftermath of a potent winter storm continued to take its toll on the power grid. According to Flathead Electric Co-op spokesperson Courtney Stone, the heavy snowfall on Wednesday caused trees still laden with leaves to fall across power lines throughout the region. Stone said linemen reported significant damage to the system, which caused the widespread power outages since early Wednesday morning. Outages Thursday were affecting portions of Kalispell and Evergreen, the northwest and east shores of Flathead Lake, Echo Lake, Lake Blaine, Montana 206, Farm to Market Road...
Fern, Bennett face off in race for House District 5
Two candidates are running to represent House District 5 in the Montana Legislature. The incumbent, Democrat Dave Fern, has held the position since 2017. A graduate of the College of Rhode Island and Ithaca College, Fern is the owner of Chimney Solutions, a small business in Whitefish. The challenger, Republican Lyn Bennett, has a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She works as a registered nurse, focusing on high-risk obstetrics and maternal-fetal medicine. She is married and has three children. House District 5 covers the Whitefish area, bordered on the south by Montana 40, the east by U.S. Highway 2 and the west by...
Library begins youth book review program
Whitefish Community Library is launching a new youth book review program for those aged 18 and under called Fall Into Reading. The program is sponsored by Bookworks of Whitefish. Reviewers turn in reviews of books they have read to the library. Each week for five weeks, one book review will appear in the Whitefish Pilot with the reviewer’s byline. Also, two reviewers are randomly drawn to receive a $10 gift certificate to Bookworks. The contest starts over again every week for five weeks, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with final reviews due on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Need help deciding what to put in your review? The library has prompts and book review templates to help you. For more details, visit the library or its website at whitefishlibrary.org or call 406-862-9914.
New procedure for fall leaf pick-up in Whitefish
The City of Whitefish has a new system for collecting leaves streetside and will no longer pick up bagged leaves. The pick up service is set to run through Dec. 2. “We are no longer collecting bagged leaves — we have a new leaf vacuum,” said Whitefish Public Works Director Craig Workman. “On the city’s website we show very clear directions (for) where to put your leaves. We’re asking people to follow those instructions so we can come suck up your leaves and use a whole lot less plastic bags.” Residents need to place leaves adjacent to the edge of the street...
County planning board votes against KM Ranch proposal
Agreeing with neighbors that a large subdivision doesn’t fit the character of the neighborhood, the Flathead County Planning Board on Wednesday put a negative recommendation on a proposal that could add housing and commercial development along KM Ranch Road. Planning board members echoed statements made by the public at a previous meeting saying a requested zone change for 155 acres just north of the county landfill doesn’t fit with the surrounding zoning and a new subdivision would increase traffic at an already dangerous area where KM Ranch intersects with U.S. 93. “This is probably the first time in 20 years that I’m...
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Rotary Club opens new bathrooms at Smith Fields
The Rotary Club of Whitefish recently opened its Gotta Go Bathrooms at Smith Fields Youth Sports Complex. The club raised money to purchase prefabricated concrete bathrooms that are ADA compliant to be placed at the sports complex, noted Club President Nicole Jemming. The bathrooms are insulated, thus enabling them to be open most of the year. The Gotta Go Bathrooms will now serve the many area youth and fans associated with soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball leagues, plus community events. Project Whitefish Kids constructed the foundation and provided the extension and connection of utilities. Fundraising via the Whitefish Community Foundation’s Great Fish...
Ladies Night is back
Cawdrey Gallery is excited to be a part of the revival of “Ladies Night Out — Friday Night Fever” on Friday, Nov. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Local artist Sandy Bridgewater will be our featured artist of the event. Bridgewater, a native of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, now living in Whitefish, will exhibit several of her stunning paintings of Glacier National Park. We will also have a special collection of “grab and go” original paintings under $500, perfect for holiday gifts. For the event, champagne cocktails will be served and surprise gift bags will be awarded to patrons of the gallery every 30 minutes. Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey’s fine art prints will be given away all evening as well. Pop by the gallery anytime between now and throughout the event on Nov. 11 to fill out a raffle ticket for a chance to win. Join us and other retailers like The Nest, My Harlow, Cabin Creek, Meriwether 1976, Dick Idol Gallery, McGough & Co, Mums, Sappari and more for great deals and a fun filled evening out with your gal pals. For more information, call our gallery at (406) 730-8680 or email us at manager@cawdreygallery.com.
Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish
The Metropolitan Opera Live in HD returns to Whitefish with a live on-screen performance of Guiseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata”. Considered one of the most popular operas of all time, “La Traviata” (“The Fallen Woman”) will be shown on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 10:55 a.m. MST at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Approximate run time is just over 3 hours, including two intermissions. Tickets are sold only at the door which will open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, paid by cash or check only. Sung in Italian with English subtitles, “La Traviata” features Verdi’s most...
Juris V. Grinbergs
Juris V. Grinbergs, 88, passed away on Oct. 18, 202, at the Montana Veterans Home. Juris is survived by his sons Janis Grinbergs and Ivars Grinbergs. Services will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Juris’ family.
FEC Roundup for Safety board awards grants
The Roundup for Safety Board awarded $16,500 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations at its Oct. 13 meeting, including a $4,800 grant requested by Greater Valley Health Center’s school-based health program for an EKG machine. Jill Pate presented on behalf of the program, which provides medical and behavioral health care to students, staff, and families at three school clinic sites — East Evergreen Elementary School, Linderman Education Center and Glacier High School. She discussed the program’s desire to enhance school safety by having the ability to perform school-based EKGs when necessary, such as when students or staff are experiencing concerning...
Explore Whitefish Sustainability, Community Enhancement grants offered
Explore Whitefish is accepting applications for its fifth annual grant program, with submissions due by Nov. 1, 2022. Grant requests are reviewed in two categories — Community Enhancement, as well as a new Sustainability category. Community Enhancement Grant funds are open to all Explore Whitefish member businesses and Montana non-profit organizations. The grant committee seeks applications intended to strengthen the community of Whitefish and to enhance the visitor and community experience during the shoulder and winter seasons. Applicants should focus requests on the key pillars of the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan of "community character, livability, and community engagement." Requests for...
