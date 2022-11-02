The Whitefish High School Band has partnered with Stillwater Christian School Bands to host a unique concert in November. The two schools will perform alongside what the band programs call one of the greatist trumpet performers and educators in the world, Allen Vizzutti. The special concert will combine both bands with the talents of Vizzutti on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. “It’s going to be truly incredible, and one of the most special events we have ever hosted, at least in a very long time,” said WHS Band Director Matthew King. Tickets are sold both in person through King and available online at https://www.stillwaterchristianschool.org/an-evening-with-allen-vizzutti/. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for non-performing students and children, and $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. 100% of the ticket sales go to the schools’ band programs.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO