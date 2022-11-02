Read full article on original website
bozone.com
Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets
The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
Whitefish hosts big turnout for Trick or Treat Street
Dinosaurs, witches, pirates and clowns showed up for Trick or Treat Street in downtown Whitefish Monday. Families strolled the sidewalks collecting Halloween candy from businesses along the way. ...
Whitefish native combines passion for wildlife conservation, digital media in series
Do what you love and love what you do — it’s an expression that many would agree with but few have been able to make work. Whitefish native Jeff Hyer has succeeded in building a job that combines two of his passions. When he was in fifth grade, he hosted a radio show in Kalispell with animal expert Jack Hanna. Later, Hyer participated in Whitefish High School’s AFS Program, an international youth exchange organization, that allowed him to visit Nairobi one summer. That experience sparked repeated trips to Kenya. These ventures in his youth planted a seed and his degree from...
Christopher Shane Foster
Christopher Shane Foster, 46, of Whitefish, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022 due to an accidental fall. Shane was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Lynn Denise Prieskop and Clarence Boyce Foster Jr. After he graduated from Walker High School in 1995, he studied geography at Louisiana State University and California State University, Fullerton. He was proud to earn a master’s degree and begin a career in healthcare. In 2009, Shane met his husband James Cannava in Seattle, Washington. They moved to Whitefish soon after and considered it their “forever home.” They were married in 2017 at a legendary event at the...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Power outages linger for thousands in Flathead Valley
Fairfield Sun Times
Bigfork School District cancels school
BIGFORK, Mont. - Bigfork School District 38 announced school is cancelled Friday due to power problems. Bigfork School District 38 said via Facebook the power issues are resulting in no heat in some school buildings.
Flathead Beacon
‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores
Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
Emergency shelter opens in Kalispell for residents impacted by winter storm
q13fox.com
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana hunter who shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf on a hunting trip, and then boasted about the kill on social media, has been cited for animal cruelty, officials said. Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, was cited with animal cruelty –...
Flathead County opens emergency shelter after storm causes power outages
Hayrides, horses and Halloween at Clydesdale Outpost
The Clydesdale Outpost just north of Whitefish has transformed this fall into a spooky, Halloween experience for the community to enjoy. Halloweentime at Clydesdale Outpost features haunted hayrides, a Clydesdale photobooth, ghost stories around the bonfire, a SPOOKeasy bar, fun food and treats and on certain nights live music. Owners Matt Arnold-Ladensack and Benjamin Arnold have a passion for gathering the community together while giving back to those in need. Halloweentime has proven to be the perfect event to do both. “Just bringing families together and having a good time and sharing what we're doing is really amazing,” Arnold-Ladensack said. And this...
NBCMontana
3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley
mtpr.org
Some Flathead Electric customers could be without power until Friday
Flathead Beacon
The ‘Poster Child’ for Development Approval
In August of 2021, the Kalispell City Council approved 400 units of housing near the Foys Lake interchange on a failed development property. In March of 2022, the council approved 600 housing units in between Two Mile Drive and Three Mile Drive. Two years earlier, it greenlit 144 apartment units on Meridian Court, which were recently constructed on the city’s west side.
WTC to hold auditions for ‘Church and State’ production
The Whitefish Theatre Company is holding auditions for their second Black Curtain theatre production of the 2022-2023 season. Auditions for “Church and State” will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room. Three days before his bid for re-election – and in the wake of another school shooting - U.S. Senator Charles Whitmore has a life-altering crisis of faith,...
NBCMontana
More than 8K residents without power in Flathead
WHS, Stillwater Christian host special concert
The Whitefish High School Band has partnered with Stillwater Christian School Bands to host a unique concert in November. The two schools will perform alongside what the band programs call one of the greatist trumpet performers and educators in the world, Allen Vizzutti. The special concert will combine both bands with the talents of Vizzutti on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. “It’s going to be truly incredible, and one of the most special events we have ever hosted, at least in a very long time,” said WHS Band Director Matthew King. Tickets are sold both in person through King and available online at https://www.stillwaterchristianschool.org/an-evening-with-allen-vizzutti/. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door for non-performing students and children, and $15 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. 100% of the ticket sales go to the schools’ band programs.
History - Looking Back for November 2
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago November 2, 1972 Like most voters in Montana, Whitefish voters faced a thick book when they stepped into the voting booth Tuesday, Nov. 7, to record their choices on Vote-O-Matic machines for offices ranging from President of the United States to Constable. On the ballot were George McGovern and R. Sargent Shriver for Democrat President and Vice President, Richard Nixon and Spiro Agnew for the Republicans and John Schmnitz and Thomas Anders on the Americanist party ticket. Henry “Hank” Hibbard, Republican, was vying with incumbent Democrat Lee Metcalf for U.S....
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
