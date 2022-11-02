Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Nov. 7 beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration of a request from MH Legacy, LLC for a conditional use permit for a mixed-use building on 220 Second Street East. -Consideration of an ordinance to establish the WB-T zoning district as an implementation of the HIghway 93 south Corridor Plan. -Consideration of a resolution establishing the Employee Parking Permit Program and related fees. -Consideration to authorize proceeding with surveying and engineering request for proposals for the Riverbend Path. -Consideration of approval of Karrow Avenue and the next Resort Tax Roadway Project and to proceed with an engineering request for proposal. -Consideration of the annual 2022 Impact Fee Report. -Consideration of an ordinance establishing the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan Standing Committee. -Other matters that may arise between Nov. 2 and Nov. 7.

