Read full article on original website
Related
Controversy brewing at Westchester school district over assignment based on book addressing racism
The assignment is part of a larger divide between parents: the hiring of an employee for diversity, equity and inclusion.
theexaminernews.com
ArtsWestchester Gala to Honor White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach
ArtsWestchester will celebrate public art and honor White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach at its annual gala on Nov. 12. The group’s Board of Directors will celebrate Roach for advancing White Plains’ redevelopment boom while championing the inclusion of the arts in the public domain. “The City of White...
theexaminernews.com
Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden
The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
theexaminernews.com
Harrison Approves Mt. Sinai Hospital Cancer Infusion Center
The Harrison Planning Board has approved an application by 1 West Red Oak LLC to construct a 21,875-square-foot cancer infusion center at 1 West Red Oak Plaza that will be operated by Mt. Sinai Hospital. Attorney Albert J. Pirro, Jr. of Abrams Fensterman, LLP in White Plains made the presentation...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces First Clean Water Infrastructure Projects in NY to Receive Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $176 million in financial assistance for water infrastructure improvement projects that reduce potential risks to public health and the environment, including the first projects in New York State to receive clean water infrastructure funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in the Town of Liberty and City of Newburgh. The Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors approved low-cost financing and previously announced grants authorizing municipal access to the capital needed to get shovels in the ground for critical drinking water and sewer projects. The board also approved long-term financing conversions that provide debt interest relief for municipalities on completed projects.
City of Poughkeepsie Names First Ever Director of Youth Services
Big news for the City of Poughkeepsie! City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has announced the creation of the Director of Youth Services position, and how it will be key to the city's overall strategy to create a Children's Cabinet to bring together school districts, government agencies, child-serving community organizations and other local stakeholders to improve the lives of youth and families. Rolison announced that Karen Williams has been named the first Director of Youth Services.
'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory
The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community for either resources, health care, or students, according to local leaders.
Dump Truck Overturns Causing Delays in Part of the Lower Hudson Valley
This time of year can be quite hectic for travel, as the already busy streets get even more backed up with traffic and delays. According to statistics provided by Health NY from 2012-2014, motor vehicle traffic injuries were the 4th leading cause of injury-related death in Westchester County. It goes without saying, commuters often face some of the worst delays during morning and afternoon rush hours traffic.
Hundreds Of Drivers Shown Passing School Buses In Hen Hud District
A pilot program employed by a Northern Westchester school district has found that nearly 400 drivers illegally passed stopped school buses over the span of two months. The program, used by the Hendrick Hudson School District which serves over 2,000 students in Buchanan, Verplanck, Crugers, Montrose, Cortlandt Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and Peekskill, came from a partnership with technology provider BusPatrol, officials from the company announced on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano Swears In Re-Established Women’s Advisory Board
(L-R) Ashley Pallano, Shelly October, Mayor Mike Spano, Melvina Lathan, Phyllis Fowlkes, Rehva Jones, Alessanda Restiano, Council President Lakisha Collins- Bellamy, Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz, photo by Maurice Mercado. On Oct. 26, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano last evening swore-in seven members to serve on the Mayor’s Women’s Advisory Board....
hudsonvalleypress.com
Dwayne Hibbert: From Jamaica to Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dwayne Hibbert, a project designer who has gained a broad range of experience at firms in Jamaica, on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley, has joined Tinkelman Architecture as a project designer. Hibbert began his career in Kingston, Jamaica, where is a native. His six years...
Barack Obama School for Social Justice holds dedication ceremony
News 12's Photojournalist Kurt Fischer takes us to the dedication ceremony for the Barack Obama School for Social Justice.
multihousingnews.com
Bronx Affordable Community Opens Doors
The $178 million development is the largest passive house in North America. A 277-unit, fully affordable community dubbed 425 Grand Concourse has officially opened its doors in The Bronx. The 26-story building features 310,000 square feet of mixed-use and mixed-income housing space. Co-developers Trinity Financial and MBD Community Housing Corp., together with Monadnock Construction and Dattner Architects, completed the $178 million project that is also the largest passive house in North America.
Police In Hudson Valley Shut Down ‘Unlawful’ New York Store
A Hudson Valley store has been shut down by police for alleged crimes. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department announced they closed down "another unlawful" business. "Another unlawful smoke shop closed down!," the Yonkers Police Department stated in a press release. Officers from the Yonkers Police Department visited a store...
Yonkers BOE to rename school after former President Obama
The Palisade Prep School will be officially renamed the Barack Obama School for Social Justice on Thursday.
theexaminernews.com
Boyd, Carey to Square Off for Vacant Kent Town Board Seat
Voters in the Town of Kent will have two candidates to choose from Nov. 8 to fill a vacancy on the Town Board. The open seat was created in Sept. when Councilwoman Noelle Botte announced she was resigning to move to Florida. Stepping forward to vie for the position are Shaun Boyd on the Republican and Conservative lines and Democrat Simon Carey.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Somers School District superintendent shuts down lesson on racism after parents’ complaints
A teacher at Somers High School was teaching using the book, “Me and White Supremacy,” by Layla Saad.
sheenmagazine.com
Meet ItsRyah, The Newest Singer Out Of Rockland County, New York
One spin of RYAH’s music, and you’re immediately smitten. Her buttery voice pairs perfectly with her beauty and overall aesthetic, reminding music-lovers that feel-good R&B is here to stay forever. Her lyrics are inspired by real-life experiences, here to empower females all around the world to walk in their truth, be confident, and never stray from turning your dreams into a reality.
Comments / 0