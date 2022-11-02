Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/02/22

We have clear skies and mild weather in store but it will be warm and breezy this week. High temperatures will be in the 70s today and Thursday for the Sooner State. Storms are likely Friday with a brief cooldown for part of the weekend. A few of the storms could produce gusty winds but severe weather should be at a minimum.

We have a storm system coming together to the west of us tonight. This will begin to impact us later this week but ahead of that we will see warm weather moving into the plains. High pressure will move to the east of us which will continue the south and southwest wind. It may be a little breezy at times in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 75. We could see a few wind gusts around 25 miles an hour. Otherwise we will see more of the same into Thursday. The system that is now in the Northwest will start to move across the Rockies Thursday night. A few showers and storms will develop ahead of this late Thursday night. There is a low end risk we could see some damaging wind with a few of these storms.

Otherwise, temperatures will be cooler behind this with the chance of rain lingering into Saturday. Then we dry out Sunday into early next week with highs closer to average.

