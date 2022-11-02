Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28-30 expected. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor. plumbing.
Connecticut warns of foraging bears amid acorn crop failure
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Connecticut are warning residents to be especially vigilant about feeding bears this fall, whether intentionally or unintentionally. According to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a widespread acorn crop failure has reduced the amount of a food bears normally depend...
Remains found in Northern California belong to missing woman
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (AP) — Partial remains found in Northern California belong to a woman missing from the San Francisco Bay Area since January, authorities said. The remains were discovered Thursday by a resident in the town of Plymouth, about 40 miles (65 km) east of Sacramento. The Amador County...
TravelSkills 11-02-22 A 10-hour drive on loneliest US road is worth it for this park
Airbnbs doubled since 2020 to hit this Calif. city the hardest, 19th century contraption unlocks California's forgotten railways, world's largest wave pool planned for Hawaii during water crisis and SF lands on National Geographic travel list for unexpected trait
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Bay Area 7-Eleven
Nobody took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot but two winners scored $1 million.
Star high school athlete shot dead in Southern California
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A star high school football player was shot to death on a Southern California street and police were searching for his killer. Richard Reed Jr., 17, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday on a corner in Victorville, about an hour's drive northeast of Los Angeles in San Bernardino County, authorities said.
Suit seeks to have mail-in votes lacking dates counted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by...
Attorney defending Idaho’s abortion laws quits AG’s office
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A high-profile Idaho attorney who has defended in state and federal courts some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation is among the latest attorneys to quit state employment. Former Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo is one of eight attorneys and a handful...
Gavin Newsom campaign uses big chunk of reelection funds to oppose Prop. 30
The Newsom campaign is now the second-biggest donor against a climate funding program.
Calmatters: Scholarship Displacement Banned In California
California colleges often reduce financial aid to students when they earn private grants, a practice known as scholarship displacement. Students say it's unfair to lose funds they've worked hard for and need to pay for soaring living costs. This year, the state agreed, and banned the practice for low-income students starting in the 2023-24 academic year.
How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy
PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
