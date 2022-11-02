Read full article on original website
Traders expect 200% upside from MATIC, but does Polygon network data support that?
In the past year, Polygon (MATIC) has focused on growing their list of high-profile partners which includes luminaries like Disney, Starbucks and Robinhood. The recent announcements of partnerships with both Instagram and JPMorgan have speculators pushing the token price up nearly 200%. In addition to partnerships, blockchain adoption through network...
Bitcoin holds $20K post-Fed as rising dollar sparks BTC price warning
Bitcoin (BTC) lingered lower on Nov. 3 as the aftermath of the Federal Reserve interest rate hike subsided. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering just above $20,000 on the day. The pair had seen flash volatility as the Fed hiked 0.75%, with fakeout moves up and...
Robinhood not giving up on crypto despite Q3 crypto revenue slashing 12%
Crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood highlighted lagging cryptocurrency revenue in the third quarter of 2022, though the results will do little to dampen its ambition to serve the market, its CEO says. The trading platform announced its third-quarter results on Nov. 2, with the Robinhood executives pointing to a...
Crypto Biz: Was Celsius just a Ponzi after all?
Crypto lender Celsius was one of the biggest casualties of the bear market. After halting withdrawals for months due to “extreme market conditions,” the distressed lender officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13. Now, the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings has ordered the case examiner to determine whether the company was operating like a Ponzi scheme. Disgruntled Celsius customers have made a strong case that the company’s business operations met the legal definition of a Ponzi. After all, it didn’t take long for Celsius’ business model to crumble under volatility. This is one case we should all be monitoring very closely.
Waves Camp partners with WX.Network giving incubated projects access to 1M crypto users
MIAMI — 04.11.22 — Waves Camp, an ecosystem incubator recently launched to grow the Waves ecosystem, is partnering with leading decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform WX.Network (WX). The partnership will involve the development of WX launchpad, a fundraising platform aimed at helping projects bootstrap funding from the Waves Community.
The market is hot, but Solana is not — Data explains why SOL price is lagging
Solana (SOL) has been in a steady downtrend for the past 3 months, but some traders believe that it may have bottomed at $26.80 on Oct. 21. Lately, there's been a lot of speculation on the causes for the underperformance and some analysts are pointing to competition from Aptos Network.
Developers need to stop crypto hackers — or face regulation in 2023
Third-party data breaches have exploded. The problem? Companies, including cryptocurrency exchanges, don’t know how to protect against them. When exchanges sign new vendors, most just innately expect that their vendors employ the same level of scrutiny as they do. Others don’t consider it at all. In today’s age, it isn’t just a good practice to test for vulnerabilities down the supply chain — it is absolutely necessary.
‘Great cryptocurrencies have to go through several collapses’ — Cardano founder
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and one of the co-founders of Ethereum, said one of the biggest lessons crypto users could take away from the collapse of Terra and other projects was learning to appreciate those that withstood the test of time. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Web Summit...
How to transfer $1 billion for basically free: Bitcoin whale watching
Billionaires, take note. It's one million times cheaper to send huge sums of money on the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain. A Bitcoin user sent over 50,562 BTC ($1 billion) to an address on the blockchain, paying a fee of just 2,513 Satoshis (the smallest denomination of a Bitcoin), equivalent to half a dollar for the pleasure.
CBDCs are no threat to crypto — Binance CEO
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao appears to have softened his stance on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), arguing in a conference that he doesn’t think CBDCs are a threat to his company or the crypto sector. CZ spoke at the Web Summit in Lisbon on Nov. 2...
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
UBS AG launches digital bond settled on blockchain and traditional exchanges
Swiss investment bank UBS AG introduced its hybrid digital bond on Nov. 3, claiming to be the world’s first publicly traded bond that’s settled on both blockchain-based and traditional exchanges. According to the bank, the digital bond has the same instrument structure, legal status and rating as a...
Switzerland’s financial regulator extends reporting requirements for crypto transactions
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, has announced it will be extending an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) ordinance that requires identity checks for reporting certain crypto transactions. In a Nov. 2 notice, the Switzerland financial regulator said it would enforce a threshold of 1,000 Swiss francs — roughly $997...
Ethereum inches even closer to total censorship due to OFAC compliance
Considering that protocol-level censorship is deterrent to the crypto ecosystem's goal of highly open and accessible finance, the community has been keeping track of Ethereum’s growing compliance with standards laid down by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Over the last 24 hours, the Ethereum network was found to enforce OFAC compliance on over 73% of its blocks.
Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%, largest jump in 33 years
Desperate times call for desperate measures. The Bank of England, effectively the United Kingdom’s version of the Federal Reserve, has raised interest rates by the highest rate in 33 years. The Bank of England’s bank rate, or the cost of borrowing money, rose by 0.75% to 3%. According to...
The crypto market bottom is ‘almost in’ — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomed Jake, or “KJ” — also known as “Korean Jew Crypto” on Twitter — the founder of The Trading Dojo, a platform that provides coaching and education to help traders identify profitable trades on their own.
Bitcoin’s $20K support looks weak, but pro traders are neutrally positioned
Bitcoin (BTC) has been lingering above $20,000 for the past nine days, but worsening conditions from traditional markets are causing traders to doubt if the support will hold. On Nov. 3, the Bank of England raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 3%, its largest single hike since 1989. The risks of a prolonged recession also increased as the Monetary Policy Committee struggled to contain inflationary pressure.
Fidelity offers retail investors commission-free BTC and ETH trading
Fidelity Investments is expanding retail access to commission-free cryptocurrency trading services — a move designed to recognize growing mainstream interest in digital assets. According to CNBC, Fidelity’s new crypto offering will be powered by its subsidiary, Fidelity Digital Assets. Dubbed Fidelity Crypto, the new service will give retail investors...
Coinbase transaction revenues plummet 44% as users activity declines in Q3
Crypto exchange Coinbase saw a huge fall in its transaction revenues in the third quarter after activity fell amid a broader market downturn, but managed to cut its losses in half compared to the prior quarter. In its shareholder letter released on Nov. 3, the company shared that transaction revenue...
What is crypto copy trading and how does it work?
Cryptocurrency trading is a complex skill requiring extensive knowledge of fundamental and technical analysis and the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole. As most traders lack the capability to develop a winning trading strategy, they struggle to learn a multitude of skills needed to be a successful investor (who knows how to swim through the steep tides of the waters).
