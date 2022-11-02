Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds with gusts to around 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. Strongest winds are expected during the daylight hours. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.
High Wind Warning issued for Judith Gap, Melville Foothills, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose objects in a safe location prior to start of winds. This includes lawn furniture, garbage cans and trampolines. Target Area: Judith Gap; Melville Foothills; Northern Sweet Grass; Southern Wheatland HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds with gusts 60 to 70 mph are occurring. * WHERE...Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland, Melville Foothills, and Northern Sweet Grass. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along US-191. Unsecured items may be blown away or damaged.
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-05 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest wind gusts 60 to 70 mph are occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. Strongest winds expected through early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
