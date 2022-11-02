Effective: 2022-11-05 10:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-05 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest wind gusts 60 to 70 mph are occurring. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. Strongest winds expected through early afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO