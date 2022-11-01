Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Annual Chicago Christkindlmarket mugs, ornament unveiled
If you visit Christkindlmarkets this season, you can take home a keepsake.
Win Tickets to Amaze Light Festival
When the holidays roll around, you don’t want to miss out on any spectacular lights shows. The ultimate light show Amaze Light Festival returns Nov. 18-Jan. 8 at a new location, Odyssey Fun World in Tinley Park. You can expect millions of state-of-the-art lights across more than 35,000 square...
Adopt-A-Pet: PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago – 1997 N. Clybourn Ave., Chicago. The Drake Hotel, 140 E Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611. Purchase tickets or bid on the silent auction NOW at www.pawschicago.org/furball.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
NBC Chicago
Didier Farms, a Favorite Suburban Halloween Outing, is Permanently Closing
Suburban families who had made a tradition out of visiting Didier Farms in Lake County around Halloween didn't realize their 2022 trip to the farm's annual Pumpkinfest would be their last. According to a note posted on Thursday to the farm's Facebook page, Didier Farms has officially closed for good.
Magic Awaits At This Massive Harry Potter™ Experience Opening In Chicago Next Week
In September, we announced that an extraordinary Harry Potter™ experience is making its worldwide debut in Chicago—and that day is nearly here! On November 11th, Potterheads can return to Hogwarts™ with Harry Potter™: Magic At Play, bringing whimsical surprises, interactive sets, and hands-on adventures to the Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. This unique journey to Hogwarts™ that opens next week isn’t just looking at props; it takes witches, wizards (and yes, even muggles!) into the world of Harry Potter™, where you will be able to interact, explore, play, and climb your way through the Wizarding World™. Let the magic find you at this interactive experience in Chicago—get tickets here! Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Superfly X (The Friends Experience, The Office Experience, and Prince: The Immersive Experience) produced this magical voyage, so you can be sure that no detail has been overlooked.
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
trazeetravel.com
4 of Chicago’s Best Happy Hours
Want to add something new to your weekday routine? Check out some of these Chicago-based restaurants, hotels and bars offering great happy hour deals. These destinations also feature some exciting happy-hour deals in honor of National Happy Hour Day on Nov. 12. Situated 18 floors above Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, WoodWind...
The Food Guy: A Trio of Unique Sandwich Shops
Scientists may have discovered the Bermuda Triangle years ago, but NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has identified a Chicago Sandwich Triangle on the North Side, covering parts of Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. Three shops, all focusing on the humble sandwich, but giving it the star treatment. At...
RomaDrama to Bring Hallmark Favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevey and More to Chicago for Exclusive Christmas Event
RomaDrama is ringing in Christmas in Chicago. The organization, which recently brought dozens of romantic comedy actors to RomaDrama Live! to Palm Beach, Florida, will host RomaDrama Christmas on Dec. 2-3 at the Drake Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. Per the press release, “RomaDrama Christmas is bringing together the charm, spirit, and sentiments of the holiday season with fan-favorite actors best known for their roles in romantic dramas and seasonal programming for an experience unlike any they’ve done before.” Fan-favorites Tyler Hynes, Ryan Paevey, Brooke D’Orsay, Paul Campbell are confirmed to attend while Andrew Walker is tentatively scheduled to appear due to filming....
How to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
Halloween has come and gone, but you may still have mounds of candy left over. Maybe trick-or-treating was über successful — or maybe you simply bought too much. Either way, donating the extra treats is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Chicago Hauntings: Gangland vengeance and ghosts near Holy Name Cathedral
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was 1852 when the cornerstone was set for a massive brick place of worship called the Church of the Holy Name was constructed on State Street between Superior and Huron streets – only nine years after the Vatican created the Diocese of Illinois and 15 years after Chicago was incorporated as a city. The original Church of the Holy Name was destroyed in the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. But in the three years afterward, Chicago Archbishop Thomas Foley and Holy Name Pastor and Rector the Rev. John McMullen traveled around the country to raise money...
Eater
Downtown Chicago’s Only Winery Opens on Saturday
CORRECTION: Liva will open on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant mistakenly left its reservation portal open and accepting reservations for Friday, November 4 until late into the afternoon. The story has been updated. The eagerly anticipated River North restaurant from a pedigreed Chicago chef is on the cusp of a...
Thanksgiving Side Dish Ideas and Recipes
It’s hard to believe but Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away and you’re going to need some delicious sides to pair with your turkey. Sarah Stegner – chef and co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe is here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share some Thanksgiving side dish recipes.
Divine Times Vintage store opens in Highland Park
Step back into the 60s and 70s at Highland Park's newest store, Divine Times Vintage.Driving the news: Owner Jerrica Yasumura is opening her new shop today, showcasing everything from groovy furniture to second-hand clothing.How it started: Growing up in Des Moines, Yasumura had an affinity for "hippie culture" and loved "That 70s Show" and "Dazed and Confused."Combine that with her family's passion for thrifting on the weekends and she became an expert at curating old-school pieces.Now in her adulthood, Yasumura decided to quit her corporate job at the end of 2020 and put all of her time into vintage.What you'll find: Knick-knacks, larger furniture pieces, racks of clothing and a rotating cast of vendors.Where to find it: Friday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-4pm, 521 Euclid Ave. Des Moines.
Big (temporary) move for seven Brookfield Zoo bottlenose dolphins
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people move out of their homes temporarily for major renovations.That gets a little trickier when you're a dolphin, but seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo are doing great after their big move.They're spending a few months at the Minnesota Zoo while Brookfield's Seven Seas Habit is updated with a new roof and a lift platform in case the dolphins need medical care.
