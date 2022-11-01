Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
WLKY.com
Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution
FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated
The Kentucky agency charged with overseeing state youth centers said it has taken new action against the nonprofit organization that operates a Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July. The action comes days after an NBC News investigation into Brooklawn, which is owned and...
lakercountry.com
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing
Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays
KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
lakercountry.com
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky
Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
wymt.com
Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
wklw.com
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
spectrumnews1.com
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness
KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
WKYT 27
Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters can cast their ballots early in Kentucky’s midterm elections over a three-day period beginning Thursday morning. Each county has dedicated early voting locations. In Fayette County, voters can go to the Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane. Early in-person voting will be available there...
WHAS 11
'It's important that I share knowledge': Retired Kentucky representative reflects on his history, legacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, a retired Kentucky representative and community leader reflected on his history and culture. Reginald Meeks is known for serving Dist. 42, which covers west Louisville. He represented the district for more than 20 years. He also takes pride in...
WKYT 27
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky
Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there. Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Lottery gives out free chance to win largest lottery jackpot in history
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - You have another chance to win what is now the largest lottery jackpot in history on Saturday. Kentucky Lottery officials say they want everyone to have a chance to win that money. So, they were handing out vouchers for free lottery tickets in Frankfort Friday morning at Kroger.
'I've watched 100 people die': Louisville organizations share input on how to spend state's multi-million dollar opioid settlement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Grassroots organizations in Louisville spoke out Tuesday night at a meeting to help determine how the state’s opioid settlement will be spent. Kentucky is set to receive $478 million; of that, Louisville will receive $31.8 million. Louisville joined a national, multi-district litigation in August 2017...
Kentucky National Guard soldiers deployed without health insurance for weeks
National Guard soldiers were deployed without health benefits to support them and their families. Guard calls it a 'systemic issue' that's gone on for years.
