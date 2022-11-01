ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Bourbon barrel taxes skyrocket, legislators scramble to find solution

FRANKFORT, Ky. — As Kentucky's bourbon industry booms, taxes on aging barrels are skyrocketing. Legislators are scrambling to find a solution, which isn't as simple as it may seem. The most recent numbers from the Kentucky Distillers' Association show aging barrel taxes are costing Kentucky distillers nearly $40 million...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Kentucky's new law capping insulin copays

KENTUCKY — We’re talking about National Diabetes Month, which takes place every year, during the month of November. It’s a time when communities across the country and right here in the Bluegrass state team up to bring attention to diabetes. Diabetes is a disease that occurs when...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Call center workers in Kentucky strike for better working conditions

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Maximus call center workers in London are wanting higher pay, more time off in between calls and clear policies that protect them from abusive calls. “In this instance, our contract is mostly doing work for the Affordable Care Act, known as the Health Insurance Market Place, and the Medicare program, mostly acting as customer service,” said worker Clinton Sams.
LONDON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness

KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters can cast their ballots early in Kentucky’s midterm elections over a three-day period beginning Thursday morning. Each county has dedicated early voting locations. In Fayette County, voters can go to the Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane. Early in-person voting will be available there...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved people, dating back to the late 1700s. The project will make it easier for people to access information about their family history. Downtown Lexington was the site of one of...
LEXINGTON, KY

