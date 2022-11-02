Read full article on original website
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber Music Society to feature Artis LA
The second concert of the 2022-23 season of the Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society is Artis LA. Back by popular demand, this compilation group features Aubree Oliverson, Vijay Venkatesh, and others. Attendees may remember the enthusiastically received program offered by Aubree Oliverson and Vijay Venkatesh last year. RCMS is happy to...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
American Pickers looking for picking opportunities
Do you or somebody you know have the coolest collectibles in town?. The American Pickers television reality show will soon be coming to California. They plan to film episodes of the History Channel hit television series throughout California, and possible Ridgecrest if we are selected, in January 2023. According to...
Origin of mysterious herd of wild horses in Tehachapi mountains leaves locals stumped
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — If you’ve lived in Kern County long enough you are likely adept at extolling our beautiful sights and rich history for newcomers and outsiders. But even if you’ve lived here most of your life, like I have, there’s a piece of our history hiding in the hills in Tehachapi, you’ve likely […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Book sale was a success
The Used Book Sale held in October at the Sierra Vista Center was a big success for the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library thanks to the work of more than 50 people. Besides our wonderful members, we had much needed assistance from other organizations and community members for set-up and tear-down. We would like to give these folks the recognition they deserve with our sincere gratitude.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
November HSUMD meeting: Putting California on the map
The Historical Society of the Upper Mojave Desert’s monthly general meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. at the Historic USO Building, 230 W. Ridgecrest Blvd. The guest speaker for the evening will be David Carle, author of the book, “Putting California on the Map: Von Schmidt’s Lines”.
Dry and warmer weather on the way
Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Nov. 3
Officer initiated activity at W Wilson Av, Ridgecrest. (Hundred block.) W/A 22450(a) cvc. . Disposition:. Occurred on N Shelby Ct. Service Class: VOIP Female HBD/wants to go to rehab/advised to call non. emergency line. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 00:39 WARRANT SERVICE 2211030003. Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: KidSpree gives warm clothing to kids
Altrusa International of Indian Wells Valley just completed another very successful KidSpree. We were able to give 45 children warm winter clothing. We couldn’t have done this without the help of some very generous organizations and individuals. First, we would like to thank Walmart for their cooperation from managers...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RADM Keith Hash speaks to the China Lake Alliance
RADM Keith Hash spoke to the China Lake Alliance on Nov. 3, 2022 at the SpringHill Suites in Ridgecrest. Hash is the Commander for Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, which includes both China Lake and Point Mugu. See the DI next week for more on what he had to say.
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Vote for Chris Ellis
Ridgecrest is fortunate to have Chris Ellis running for city council. Chris is extremely, well qualified and committed to making Ridgecrest a better city to live in. His knowledge and expertise in water comes at a critical time in our existence. His positive relationship with the Navy is also a plus up for the community. I strongly support Chris Ellis for city council and urge you to vote for him.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RCA Church to participate in Operation Christmas Child Nov. 14-21
For the past 29 years, Operation Christmas Child has been collecting shoe boxes filled with hope for the children of the world. RCA Church, located at 800 W. Upjohn Ave., will again serve as a collection site for Operation Christmas Child, said to be the world's largest Christmas project of its kind. Operation Christmas Child is an effort of Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization that has delivered millions of shoeboxes filled with gifts.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep
Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
2 killed in crash in Mojave identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
Bakersfield Now
Road advisories for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Due to weather conditions, there will be several road closures. According to Kern County, Public works these roads are closed. Tehachapi Willow Springs Rd. west of Jameson St. Rolling traffic breaks between Gorman and Lebec. I-5 through the Grapevine requiring chains, and CHP will be...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
PW director, deputy city manager may merge
The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting Nov. 2 will consider creating a deputy city manager/ public works director position. The new position would combine the current job descriptions of the two existing positions according to a staff report. The creation of the new position would also "allow for the...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Survey says: residents want more to do
Community residents want more to do, with nearly 90 percent of survey respondents rating local entertainment options as poor to fair, according to City Manager Ron Strand at the Ridgecrest City Council meeting Wednesday. The only exception was for outdoor activities, with nearly three-quarters of those responding rating these as...
Tax increase measures across Kern
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — There are a number of local ballot measures before voters in Kern County in this midterm election. From raising the county’s sales tax, to building health care facilities, to retail cannabis. People living in McFarland, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi and unincorporated parts of Kern will see a new measure on their ballot next week […]
