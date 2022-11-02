Read full article on original website
‘Harry Potter’ fans bracing for their worst nightmares as the inevitable reboot moves one step closer
Given the continued popularity of the franchise, even in the wake of creator J.K. Rowling’s continued controversies, almost every single fan has resigned themselves to the fact Warner Bros. are inevitably going to reboot Harry Potter one day. However, nobody really expected it to happen for a while, given...
Warner Bros. may have just publicly executed ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and nobody cares
Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav dropped a ton of bombshells regarding the company’s upcoming slate of big budget projects, even if a lot of the talk in the aftermath was focused on his shocking failure to grasp even the most basic of arithmetic. One of the biggest takeaways is that Fantastic Beasts may have been dragged round to the back of the barn, but does anyone even care?
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
Henry Cavill’s uncomfortable dating history refuses to die as he leaves ‘The Witcher’ for DCU future
Henry Cavill‘s name is all over the news, following reports that he’s departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons of portraying Geralt of Rivia. Another unfortunate detail is also pushing the 39-year-old actor’s name to trend, as the popular star’s dating history once again comes back to bite. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Steven Tyler, and Johnny Depp have all been on the receiving end of criticism over the years, after consistently choosing partners of much younger ages. With Cavill’s name once again at the forefront of conversations, some people are wondering why he hasn’t received similar pushback.
The horrendously bad remake of an explosive all-time classic gets extreme on streaming
Katheryn Bigelow’s 1991 action classic Point Break had already been loosely remade to great effect with The Fast and the Furious, so there was really no need for an official retread to exist. It happened, though, and even the most forgiving of genre aficionados were left wondering why one of the all-time greats was allowed to be desecrated in such banal fashion.
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ revels in absurdity while winking at the squeaky clean reputation of its subject
Music biopic parodies and mockumentaries are hardly a new genre, which has become popular over the years thanks to films from This Is Spinal Tap to Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Typically, these parodies involve tortured artists who find commercial success, only to fly too close to the sun and come crashing back to earth — whether it be due to sex, drugs, and rock and roll, infighting with bandmates, or a combination thereof.
Pedro Pascal put under the microscope as MCU star makes outspoken remark about ‘The Last of Us’￼
In light of the most recent news surrounding the release date for The Last of Us, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn voiced a sentiment that we all share: Pedro Pascal better not have f*cked it up. Based on the best-selling video games, The Last of Us has an abundance of...
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain
To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.
Beyoncé belatedly shares her Halloween costume, but it’s one she can be proud of
Beyoncé’s got the internet in a collective swoon after posting her family’s Halloween costumes a couple of days after the rest of the world. In an Instagram post captioned “Family every single day and night”, the Carters are all dressed up in the outfits of the popular Disney Channel animated comedy The Proud Family. Beyoncé herself takes on two characters in the series, dressing up as both Trudy Proud and the no-nonsense Suga Mama.
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
‘Star Wars’ fans still hung up on ‘Andor’ deliberately omitting a major part of the franchise
After a slow start, word of mouth seems to have finally gotten through to audiences that Andor is a must-watch show. It’s broken through on social media, with Andy Serkis appearing in the latest episodes apparently enough to convince people to tune in. As great as it is, though, there’s been an undercurrent of annoyance that the show has skimped on Star Wars aliens.
A genre-bending supernatural misfire that failed to be all things at once makes a deal with the streaming devil
The prospect of horror veteran Alexandre Aja (of High Tension, The Hills Have Eyes remake, and Piranha 3D fame) tackling an adaptation of the breakout novel by second-generation genre favorite Joe Hill with fast-rising risk-taker Daniel Radcliffe sinking his teeth into another unexpected role sounded like a match made in heaven, but Horns proved to be less than the sum of its many parts.
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
Where can I watch Harry Styles’ ‘My Policeman?’
Harry Styles is the gift that keeps on giving. When the Grammy Award-winning musician isn’t releasing chart-topping music or regaling the world with his album tours, he’s starring in larger-than-life acting roles on the silver screen. Everything from the superhero Eros in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, all the way to the romance movie of the season, My Policeman.
Aubrey Plaza stans are losing their minds after shock MCU announcement
Aubrey Plaza has become the latest actor to join the seemingly never-ending cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her fans head-over-heels with the news. Plaza becomes the third Parks and Recreation alum to snare a major role in the MCU after Chris Pratt, and Kathryn Hahn whom she’ll be starring opposite against in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The casting is one of the biggest in recent times, with Coven of Chaos seeking to one-up its original series WandaVision.
An unassuming mystery thriller becomes Netflix’s biggest movie after breaching the Top 10 in 89 countries
Securing the coveted number one spot on Netflix’s global charts is typically the rarefied air of splashy originals boasting high concepts and an abundance of star power. However, even with Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 2 having debuted yesterday, Dutch mystery thriller The Takeover has handily ascended to the summit.
Latest Marvel News: Studio admits a Disney Plus series is way behind schedule as the rebirth of an MCU OG is teased
Happy hump day, True Believers! As has been a continuing theme of late, this Wednesday’s Marvel news is all to do with looking to the future, which isn’t surprising given that we’re at the tail-end of Phase Four and on the cusp of Phase Five. Unfortunately, not all the updates are positive, as an intriguing-sounding Disney Plus show isn’t as far along in development as it should be. On the plus side, an original MCU favorite is about to undergo a “rebirth…”
