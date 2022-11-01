ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning that DePape could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch

"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
MSNBC cuts ties with Tiffany Cross, ends weekend show

Production staff for her show, “The Cross Connection,” which began in late 2020, got word of the unexpected move on Friday morning. MSNBC has reportedly cut ties with Tiffany Cross, the popular host of “The Cross Connection,” its Saturday morning political show. According to Variety, sources...
