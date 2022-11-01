Read full article on original website
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack was in U.S. illegally, immigration officials say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who is accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer last week was in the U.S. illegally, immigration officials confirm. David DePape, 42, was in the country on an expired temporary visitor visa from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has asked San Francisco County to hand DePape over to the agency, meaning that DePape could eventually be deported back to Canada. If he is convicted of crimes against Pelosi, he would complete his sentence first.
Details emerge in Paul Pelosi attack: A break-in, conversation, 911 call, then violence
Paul Pelosi awoke twice in the early hours of Oct. 28. The first time he groggily discovered a hammer-wielding intruder in his bedroom asking for his wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The second time, he regained consciousness in a pool of his own blood, having suffered a fractured skull grappling with the assailant in front of police.
Hate in America is on the rise. It's making it more dangerous for everyone from politicians to librarians to do their jobs.
Poll workers, politicians, librarians, and other professionals are facing harassment, aggression, and even assault.
No more 'notepad screenshots': Elon Musk says adding 'long-form text to tweets' is a 'high priority'
After rolling out the Twitter Blue paid verification subscription, Elon Musk says a "creator monetization" feature will soon follow.
Opinion: MAGA Republicans a bitter, lonely, violent bunch
"Violence of any kind against anyone, even elected officials or a member of their family simply cannot be tolerated in our great country. The attacker of Paul Pelosi should be prosecuted to the full extent the law will allow." NC-11 Republican congressional candidate Chuck Edwards tweeted this on Oct. 28 in response to the physical attack via hammer of Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
MSNBC cuts ties with Tiffany Cross, ends weekend show
Production staff for her show, “The Cross Connection,” which began in late 2020, got word of the unexpected move on Friday morning. MSNBC has reportedly cut ties with Tiffany Cross, the popular host of “The Cross Connection,” its Saturday morning political show. According to Variety, sources...
