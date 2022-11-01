ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

By the numbers: Trump's midterm impact

Even though he’s no longer in office, former President Donald Trump has still had an impact on the midterm elections, fueling Democratic hopes that they could make this election a choice between former President Joe Biden and Trump’s GOP. The former president has played an outsized role in...
Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
White House says deleted tweet crediting Biden on Social Security gains was 'incomplete'

The Biden administration argued Wednesday that a deleted White House tweet touting Social Security increases was removed because it was "incomplete." White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's briefing that the tweet, which credited President Joe Biden for the “biggest increase” in Social Security checks in a decade, should have included other contextual information.
The GOP has Paul Pelosi’s blood on its hands

It’s been less than a week since a man broke into the San Francisco home of Nancy Pelosi, assaulting her husband, and already the internet has been set ablaze with a slew of right-wing conspiracy theories and amped-up false claims aimed at mocking and belittling the House speaker, while also casting doubt on what authorities have said about the case.
Republicans focus on crime, economy after Biden says GOP can’t be trusted to govern

Ahead of the midterms, Republicans are pushing back on President Biden’s claims that Republicans can’t be trusted to run the country, instead focusing on crime and the sluggish economy. NBC News’ Mark Murray explains whether each party is getting their message through to undecided voters and how former presidents from both parties can fire up the bases. Nov. 3, 2022.
The conventional wisdom was off in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Will it be right in 2022?

If it’s FRIDAY… It’s the final sprint until Election Day… President Biden begins his day in California and then travels to Chicago for a fundraiser… Trump, in Iowa, teases a 2024 run: “Get ready,” he says, per NBC’s Gary Grumbach… Oprah Winfrey endorses John Fetterman over Mehmet Oz in PA-SEN… Blake Masters, in AZ-SEN, says he’s tired of sending money to Ukraine, per NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard and P.J. Tobia… And tomorrow is a big day in Pennsylvania — Biden and Barack Obama hold a joint rally in Philadelphia, while Donald Trump has an event in Latrobe, Pa.
Alaska Senate race fueled by Trump, McConnell feud

A Republican is going to win the Alaska Senate race, but that hasn’t stopped Mitch McConnell from plowing millions of dollars into the deep-red state. McConnell allies say he simply wants to protect Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who faces a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. But strategists see a proxy war playing out between McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader, and his chief antagonist, former President Donald Trump, who is backing Tshibaka.
Full Panel: Former President Trump’s 2024 planning ‘distracts’ Republicans from campaigning

The Meet the Press NOW roundtable discusses the state of the midterm races, with Election Day just four days away. Kristen Welker, Doug Heye, and Cornell Belcher talk about the Democrats' handling of crime and the economy as an important midterm issue. Plus, the roundtable discusses the possibility of former President Trump's announcement of a 2024 presidential bid. Nov. 4, 2022.
Biden takes heat from his own party over ‘democracy’ speech

President Biden shared a warning to voters in his primetime address, focusing on threats to democracy though top party voices hoped he would address another topic like the economy. “The president’s words may turn out to be prescient and prophetic, but as some Democrats worry, they might also be unhelpful,” Chuck Todd says.Nov. 3, 2022.
‘Anxiety on the ground’ for Democrats as gaps close in key races

Democrats are acting like they’re in “damage control mode” rallying voters in blue states, points out Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd. NBC News’ Steve Patterson, Allie Raffa and Dasha Burns report from the ground where Democratic and Republican heavyweights are making the final push for votes. Nov. 4, 2022.

