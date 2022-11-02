ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
960 The Ref

Officials probe India bridge collapse as divers comb river

By SHEIKH SAALIQ
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y7U7M_0ivSmQlq00

MORBI, India — (AP) — Scuba divers combed through a river in western India on Wednesday to make certain no bodies were left behind after the collapse of a newly repaired suspension bridge, as officials investigate what led to the tragedy that killed at least 135 people.

The 143-year-old pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging into the waters of the Machchu River in Gujarat state's Morbi town. As rescuers continue to search through the deep and muddy waters, questions have swirled over why the bridge collapsed and who might be responsible. The bridge, built during British colonialism and touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” had reopened just four days earlier.

As of Tuesday night, 196 people were rescued and all 10 of the injured were in stable condition. Officials said no one was missing according to their tally, but emergency responders and divers continued search efforts.

“We want to be on the side of caution,” Police Inspector-General Ashok Yadav had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the site Tuesday to inspect the collapsed bridge and visit injured people at a hospital. He also chaired a meeting with officials and urged for a detailed investigation into what went wrong.

Police have so far arrested nine people — including managers of the bridge's operator, Oreva Group. State authorities also have opened a case against Oreva for suspected culpable homicide, attempted culpable homicide and other violations, and a special investigation team has begun a probe into the incident.

A police spokesperson said a First Information Report, the preliminary formal stage of an investigation, stated that the accident occurred due to faulty construction or maintenance-related reasons in addition to the bridge operators' negligence and carelessness.

The agency hurriedly opened the bridge for public use despite knowing that their “callous approach” in its maintenance and management may lead to accident, the police report said.

Yadav, the police officer, said officials would take “stringent action” against those found guilty. “We are collecting scientific and technical evidence," he said.

As families mourn the dead, attention has shifted to the quality of the renovation and repair work carried out by Oreva, a group of companies known mainly for making clocks, mosquito zappers and electric bikes.

On Tuesday evening, prosecutors told a local court that the contractors who oversaw the repair work were not qualified, Press Trust of India news agency reported.

Citing a forensic report, the prosecution said that while the bridge's flooring was replaced, its cable was not and so it could not bear the weight of the new flooring, causing the cable to snap.

In March, the Morbi town government awarded a 15-year contract to to Oreva to maintain and manage the bridge. The same month, Oreva closed the bridge for seven months for repairs.

The bridge, which spans a wide section of the Machchu river, has been repaired several times in the past and many of its original parts have been replaced over the years. It was reopened Oct. 26, the first day of the Gujarati New Year, which coincides with the Hindu festival season. Hundreds of sightseers paid some 17 Indian rupees, roughly 20 cents, to gain entry, according to local media reports.

Sandeepsinh Zala, a Morbi official, told the Indian Express newspaper the company reopened the bridge without first obtaining a “fitness certificate.” That could not be independently verified, but officials said they were investigating.

A security video of the disaster showed it shaking violently and people trying to hold on to its cables and metal fencing before the aluminum walkway gave out and crashed into the river. The bridge split in the middle with its walkway hanging down and its cables snapped.

It was unclear how many people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Survivors said it was so densely packed that people were unable to quickly escape when cables began to snap.

Modi was the top elected official of Gujarat for 12 years before becoming India’s prime minister in 2014. A Gujarat state government election is expected in coming months and opposition parties have demanded a thorough investigation of the accident.

India’s infrastructure has long been marred by safety problems, and Morbi has suffered other major disasters. In 1979, an upstream dam on the Machchu river burst, sending walls of water into the city and killing hundreds of people in one of India’s biggest dam failures.

In 2001, thousands of people died in an earthquake in Gujarat. Morbi, 150 kilometers (90 miles) from the quake’s epicenter in Bhuj, suffered widespread damage. According to a report in the Times of India newspaper, the bridge that collapsed Sunday was also severely damaged in that earthquake.

___

Associated Press journalist Ajit Solanki contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Italy's far-right leader visits EU: "We are not Martians"

BRUSSELS — (AP) — New far-right Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni used her first visit to European Union headquarters in Brussels Thursday to declare that Italy will be a force to reckon with in EU affairs, leaving it unclear whether that was a promise or a threat from one of the bloc's powerful founding members.
960 The Ref

Russia cafe blaze north of Moscow kills 13, injures 5

MOSCOW — (AP) — A fire in a large cafe in the Russian city of Kostroma killed 13 people and injured five others on Saturday, local authorities said. The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said 13 people died in the fire and five more were slightly injured. Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.
960 The Ref

Hundreds of elephants, zebras die as Kenya weathers drought

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Hundreds of animals, including elephants and endangered Grevy’s zebras, have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during East Africa's worst drought in decades, according to a report released Friday. The Kenya Wildlife Service and other bodies counted the deaths of 205 elephants, 512...
960 The Ref

Marcon welcomes French questions on climate ahead of COP27

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron released a selfie video on social media platforms Saturday asking the public to send him questions about what France should do about climate change and biodiversity. Thousands of responses quickly poured in. Several were hostile or questioned his sincerity, but...
960 The Ref

Ukraine: Russian shelling damaged nuclear plant power lines

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine's nuclear operator said Thursday that Russian shelling damaged power lines connecting Europe's largest nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian grid, leaving the plant again relying on emergency diesel generators. As fighting in Ukraine has damaged power lines and electrical substations, the Zaporizhzhia...
960 The Ref

Hundreds of migrants in limbo as Italy closes ports to NGOs

MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark the most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port have gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
960 The Ref

1,100 migrants in limbo as Italy shuts ports to rescue ships

MILAN — (AP) — Two German-run migrant rescue ships carrying nearly 300 rescued people were waiting off the eastern coast of Sicily on Saturday, one with permission to disembark its most vulnerable migrants while the other's request for a safe port has gone unanswered despite "critical" conditions on board.
960 The Ref

Greece slams Turkey's temporary entry ban on official

THESSALONIKI, Greece — (AP) — Greece has strongly protested a decision by Turkey to deny entry to and detain a Greek regional governor who arrived by boat in Izmir to preside over a regional body's plenary session. Apostolos Tzitzikostas, governor of Central Macedonia and first vice president of...
960 The Ref

Pope tells Bahrain youths to seek real advice, not Google

MANAMA, Bahrain — (AP) — Pope Francis shifted gears Saturday in his visit to Bahrain to minister to the Gulf's Catholic community, presiding over a huge open-air Mass and then meeting with young people to give them a bit of fatherly advice: Don’t just Google your questions about life decisions, he told them. Instead, find a parent, teacher or grandparent who can offer guidance.
960 The Ref

China's Xi meets Germany's Scholz, urges Ukraine peace talks

BEIJING — (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. The German leader is in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism...
960 The Ref

UK police say right-wing extremism influenced Dover attacker

LONDON — (AP) — A man who firebombed an immigration processing center in southern England last week was motivated by right-wing ideology, U.K. counterterrorism police said Saturday. Andrew Leak, 66, is believed to have killed himself after throwing two or three incendiary devices at the Western Jet Foil...
960 The Ref

US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region.
960 The Ref

Iran Revolutionary Guard launches rocket amid more protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran's powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Saturday launched a new satellite-carrying rocket, state TV reported, seeking to demonstrate the hard-line force's prowess even as anti-government protests rage across the country. Iranian state TV said the Guard successfully launched the solid-fueled rocket...
960 The Ref

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

EDE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt. Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others...
960 The Ref

US military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters. A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the...
960 The Ref

Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea's mobilization of warplanes...
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
89K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy