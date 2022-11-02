ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases As Investors Await Fed's Rate Decision

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p7AVn_0ivSkG7O00

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the second straight session.

A survey showed US job openings surprisingly increased in September, signalling strong demand for labor even as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control surging inflation level.

Another report showed US manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in around 2-1/2 years during the month of October.

US stocks recorded sharp gains in October, with the Dow Jones recording its biggest monthly percentage rise since 1976.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its policy decision today, with markets expecting the central bank to increase interest rates by 75 basis points.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. PFE gained over 3% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised COVID-19 vaccine sales guidance by 2 billion.

The Nasdaq 100 dipped 1.02% to close at 11,288.95 on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 fell 0.41%. The Dow Jones dropped around 80 points to settle at 32,653.20 in the previous session.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with eenrgy stocks recording the biggest surge on Tuesday. However, communication services and consumer discretionary stocks were among the worst performers in the previous session..

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gained 0.7% to 26.06 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Benzinga

World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Markets Insider

Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.

Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
TheStreet

Don't Beat Yourself Up if You Missed the 9.62% I Bond Yield

People are rushing into I bonds so fast that the only place you can buy them, the government’s TreasuryDirect web site, crashed. The reason why investors are flocking to the site is that Oct. 28 is the last day that those buying I bonds, which are U.S. savings bonds, can get a 9.62% interest rate. The rate is expected to drop to 6.47% Nov. 1.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy