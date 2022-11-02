Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Related
East Valley Tribune
Council likely to OK Water Tower contract
Gilbert Council is expected on Tuesday to award a $109,600 contract to Willmeng Construction to help with the makeover of Water Tower Plaza located downtown. The aging 0.7-acre park, home to the town’s iconic water tower built in 1927, needs revamping, town officials say. According to Rick Hooker, senior...
azbigmedia.com
7.6 acres in Queen Creek sell for $4.725 million
The sale of 7.6 acres in Queen Creek and the sale of an industrial building in Chandler highlight recent deals closed by NAI Horizon professionals. The two Southeast Valley sales totaled $5.65 million. Sale Transactions:. Michael Myrick, CCIM, MRED, negotiated the sale of 7.6 acres for $4.725 million, representing both...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa outdoor market suffers damage following massive storm
A massive storm that hit parts of the Valley not only left behind flooding. It also left some damage to an outdoor market in the East Valley. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
azbigmedia.com
How the affordable housing crisis has hit Downtown Phoenix
Downtown Phoenix is filled with sparkling luxury apartments that are either just finished or under construction. But despite the influx of apartment complexes, Phoenix is in the midst of an affordable housing crisis. Metro Phoenix has an affordable housing deficit of 118,178 units for the 50th percentile of the area’s...
themesatribune.com
New police interference city code advances
In the battle over what constitutes unlawful interference with police officers and what is protected speech, the City of Mesa is considering adding a new tool to limit what law enforcement officials say is a rise in bystanders interfering with police activity – including citizens filming police. At Mesa...
themesatribune.com
Valley Metro ‘BUZZing’ through west Mesa
A new bus line is all the buzz – literally. Valley Metro began its new Fiesta BUZZ neighborhood circulator in west Mesa, connecting connect the Fiesta District, Asian District and Mesa Riverview with stops at Mesa Community College, Banner Desert Hospital, Mekong Plaza and Sloan Park. “Our public transit plays a vital role in bringing people throughout the Valley together to many destinations, and the Fiesta BUZZ will enhance this area’s unique, organic growth,” said Councilman Francisco Heredia.
AZFamily
Man sentenced to probation for poisoning food at multiple stores in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was accused of putting harmful chemicals in food at retail stores in Phoenix will avoid jail time. According to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, David Lohr will serve 10 years of probation. It was part of a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of adding poison or other harmful substances to food or drink. He also has to pay $390.42 in restitution to Albertsons/Safeway and undergo a mental health evaluation.
KTAR.com
Closures to affect drivers on 4 metro Phoenix freeways this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be another busy weekend of closure on metro Phoenix freeways, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, southbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for a pavement improvement project. The Loop...
azbex.com
What Happened to the Bell Bank Park Bond Funds?
Late last month, UMB Bank provided notice that Legacy Cares has officially defaulted on a series of tax-exempt bonds that were meant to fund the Bell Bank Park construction project. While that has been widely reported (examples here and here), the fact that more than a dozen local contractors have not yet been paid on a project that completed construction back in Jan. 2022 has been mostly just a sidenote.
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage vendor tents at holiday market in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A holiday market in Mesa was hit hard with rain and hail Thursday, damaging vendors’ tents and goods for sale. Around 100 vendors were set up at Sugarplums Market near Ray and Sossaman roads. When the storm hit, tents and even a cash register went flying — sending money into the air.
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
AZFamily
Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide
Temperatures are dropping and the wind chill is making it pretty cold in northern Arizona after the region was hit by snow. Phoenix broadcasters own "White Lives Matter" trademark. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ramses Ja and Quinton “Q” Ward were asked by the previous trademark owner to take it...
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
Scottsdale Road shut down, hundreds evacuated due to gas leak
Officials say nearly 200 apartment units have been evacuated and Scottsdale Road is shut down due to a gas leak.
KTAR.com
Ambitious master-planned community, now called Teravalis, breaks ground in Buckeye
PHOENIX – Developers of an ambitious master-planned community in the West Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony last week. The plans for Teravalis, previously known as Douglas Ranch, call for 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development over 37,000 acres in Buckeye. The community will have space...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Chandler, AZ
The city of Chandler in Maricopa County, Arizona, is more than a charming downtown and attractions. It has a bustling culinary scene that values local fare. So, it would be excellent not to miss the food scene in this city, located on the outskirts of Phoenix. It's a terrific destination...
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to Town
A new fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Eiliv Aceron/Unsplash. The chicken sandwich segment of the restaurant industry has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the United States. More and more specialty chicken sandwich restaurants are opening across the country, and others that had formerly been regional-specific have started to spread across the nation. One of the newest, fastest-growing chicken sandwich restaurants within the fast-casual sector has officially set its sights on Arizona, with a new restaurant set to open by the end of the year.
AZFamily
Frontier Airlines announces new nonstop service from Phoenix to 6 locations, more planned
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Would you like more nonstop flights? Frontier Airlines will offer six new nonstop flights starting Saturday, Nov. 5. from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The airline company said six more routes will start sometime during the winter, which adds up to 23 nonstop flights in total from the Valley of the Sun.
Comments / 0