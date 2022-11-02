ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Several Girls Basketball Games are set for Today

South Knox travels to Eastern Greene. You can catch that game this evening on 105.7 FM WUZR. Vincennes Lincoln travels to Evansville Reitz. Vincennes Rivet travels to Evansville Harrison. You can catch that game this afternoon on 97.3, 97.7, and 1450 AM WAOV. Wood Memorial is at Springs Valley.
VINCENNES, IN
HS Girls Basketball Scores from Friday

North Knox downed Washington 60-19. The Lady Warriors are 2-0 on the season after the win. North Daviess defeated Shoals 50-34. Wood Memorial knocked off Perry Central 61-38. Forest Park knocked off Tell City 52-19.
WASHINGTON, IN
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night

High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night. In class 1A, Providence knocked off Tecumseh 21-7. In Class 2A, Evansville Mater Dei knocked off North Posey 35-0 while Linton came back and knocked off Sullivan 33-24. In Class 3A, Southridge knocked off Heritage Hills 42-14 while Owen Valley got past Pike Central 56-9. In Class 4A, Evansville Memorial knocked off Boonville 33-14. In Class 5A, Castle beat Evansville North 28-18.
EVANSVILLE, IN
LHS Pride of the Green 1 Day Away from State Finals Performance

The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green will be the very first band to perform at tomorrow’s state marching band finals. The band takes to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium at 10:00 Saturday morning. The Pride of the Green qualified for the state finals from the Decatur Central semi-stated.
VINCENNES, IN
Titans’ season ends in a battle of the unbeaten

On Friday, October 28, the 10-0 Gibson Southern Titans traveled 86 miles north to play the 10-0 Owen Valley Patriots. This matchup would determine the team that would get a chance to play for the Sectional title a week later. Both teams anticipated good play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball throughout the game. Owen Valley was led to a Western Indiana-Gold Conference title under head coach Rob Gibson. Gibson Southern was led to a Pocket Athletic Conference title under head coach Nick Hart.
SPENCER, IN
Schmitt resigns position as Lady Titan volleyball coach

Gibson Southern volleyball coach Emily Schmitt recently announced she is stepping down from being the head volleyball coach of the Titans. The main reason for Schmitt leaving the position was so she could spend time with her youngest son and enjoy his last bit of childhood. “My youngest will be...
Charles Sproat, 67, Vincennes

Charles R. Sproat, 67, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:01 am Monday November 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born on December 23, 1954, in Vincennes, Indiana to Paul D. and Martha D. (Reel) Sproat. Charles worked as a manager at various hotel and was a...
VINCENNES, IN
SR 246 Closed in Clay Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 246 is closed for culvert replacement work near Clay City. The project was rescheduled from s previously announced date. The closure is between West County Road 850 South and County Road 350 West, five miles west of the State Road 246 and...
CLAY CITY, IN
Four Running for Two Seats on VCSC Board; Two Running for NK School Board Seat

Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board on Election Day. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
VINCENNES, IN
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
INDIANA STATE
Second Saturday of Voting Set for Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the second and final Saturday for early voting in Indiana. In Knox County, early voting will be available throughout the day in three locations. The main early vote center across from the Knox County Courthouse is open, along with two satellite early vote centers. Those are located at the firehouse in Bicknell, and the Blue Jeans Center in Monroe City. After tomorrow, Monday morning November 7th is the last time for early votes to be cast at the Vincennes early vote location across from the Courthouse.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Edward Eaton, 71, Glenwood Springs, CO (formerly of Vincennes)

Edward Herman Eaton 71 of Glenwood Springs, CO went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, IN on September 23, 1950 to the late Margaret Dunn Eaton and Roscoe H. Eaton. Ed was a geophysical field engineer for several companies, including Schlumberger and Colog,...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough

(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
VINCENNES, IN
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
VINCENNES, IN

