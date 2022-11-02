Tomorrow is the second and final Saturday for early voting in Indiana. In Knox County, early voting will be available throughout the day in three locations. The main early vote center across from the Knox County Courthouse is open, along with two satellite early vote centers. Those are located at the firehouse in Bicknell, and the Blue Jeans Center in Monroe City. After tomorrow, Monday morning November 7th is the last time for early votes to be cast at the Vincennes early vote location across from the Courthouse.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO