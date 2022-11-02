Read full article on original website
Several Girls Basketball Games are set for Today
South Knox travels to Eastern Greene. You can catch that game this evening on 105.7 FM WUZR. Vincennes Lincoln travels to Evansville Reitz. Vincennes Rivet travels to Evansville Harrison. You can catch that game this afternoon on 97.3, 97.7, and 1450 AM WAOV. Wood Memorial is at Springs Valley.
HS Girls Basketball Scores from Friday
North Knox downed Washington 60-19. The Lady Warriors are 2-0 on the season after the win. North Daviess defeated Shoals 50-34. Wood Memorial knocked off Perry Central 61-38. Forest Park knocked off Tell City 52-19.
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night. In class 1A, Providence knocked off Tecumseh 21-7. In Class 2A, Evansville Mater Dei knocked off North Posey 35-0 while Linton came back and knocked off Sullivan 33-24. In Class 3A, Southridge knocked off Heritage Hills 42-14 while Owen Valley got past Pike Central 56-9. In Class 4A, Evansville Memorial knocked off Boonville 33-14. In Class 5A, Castle beat Evansville North 28-18.
LHS Pride of the Green 1 Day Away from State Finals Performance
The Vincennes Lincoln Pride of the Green will be the very first band to perform at tomorrow’s state marching band finals. The band takes to the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium at 10:00 Saturday morning. The Pride of the Green qualified for the state finals from the Decatur Central semi-stated.
"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game. "I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game. That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at...
Titans’ season ends in a battle of the unbeaten
On Friday, October 28, the 10-0 Gibson Southern Titans traveled 86 miles north to play the 10-0 Owen Valley Patriots. This matchup would determine the team that would get a chance to play for the Sectional title a week later. Both teams anticipated good play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball throughout the game. Owen Valley was led to a Western Indiana-Gold Conference title under head coach Rob Gibson. Gibson Southern was led to a Pocket Athletic Conference title under head coach Nick Hart.
Schmitt resigns position as Lady Titan volleyball coach
Gibson Southern volleyball coach Emily Schmitt recently announced she is stepping down from being the head volleyball coach of the Titans. The main reason for Schmitt leaving the position was so she could spend time with her youngest son and enjoy his last bit of childhood. “My youngest will be...
Former IU and current Archie Miller assistant Kenny Johnson hit with NCAA sanctions
The Louisville men’s basketball program avoided major NCAA penalties for its role in both the 2017 federal investigation into corruption in college recruiting under former coach Rick Pitino, and for additional violations that occurred under his successor Chris Mack. But former IU assistant coach Kenny Johnson, and by extension...
Charles Sproat, 67, Vincennes
Charles R. Sproat, 67, of Vincennes, passed away at 2:01 am Monday November 1, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. He was born on December 23, 1954, in Vincennes, Indiana to Paul D. and Martha D. (Reel) Sproat. Charles worked as a manager at various hotel and was a...
Indiana Men's Basketball 2022-23 Schedule With TV, Game Time Information
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball scheduled is now finalized with game time and TV information for every matchup. Here is the full schedule, plus links to our stories for the game already played.
SR 246 Closed in Clay Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 246 is closed for culvert replacement work near Clay City. The project was rescheduled from s previously announced date. The closure is between West County Road 850 South and County Road 350 West, five miles west of the State Road 246 and...
Jeep vs Semi Accident Near HWY 50 in Washington
A Jeep-Semi accident occurred yesterday around 3 p.m. at E. US. Highway 50 and LT. Tony Jones Dr. No injuries were reported in the police report, and only minor damages occurred.
Four Running for Two Seats on VCSC Board; Two Running for NK School Board Seat
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board on Election Day. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
Second Saturday of Voting Set for Tomorrow
Tomorrow is the second and final Saturday for early voting in Indiana. In Knox County, early voting will be available throughout the day in three locations. The main early vote center across from the Knox County Courthouse is open, along with two satellite early vote centers. Those are located at the firehouse in Bicknell, and the Blue Jeans Center in Monroe City. After tomorrow, Monday morning November 7th is the last time for early votes to be cast at the Vincennes early vote location across from the Courthouse.
Man Arrested for Displaying Gun at Terre Haute Middle School Basketball Game
Terre Haute Police say they have arrested a man who displayed a gun in his waistband at a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. Police say 35-year-old Antonio Owens of Terre Haute displayed the weapon Thursday during an argument with another man. Owens left prior to the arrival of...
Edward Eaton, 71, Glenwood Springs, CO (formerly of Vincennes)
Edward Herman Eaton 71 of Glenwood Springs, CO went to his heavenly home on September 11, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, IN on September 23, 1950 to the late Margaret Dunn Eaton and Roscoe H. Eaton. Ed was a geophysical field engineer for several companies, including Schlumberger and Colog,...
Pea-Fections in Vincennes – one visit is just not enough
(Good Day Live) – Come for lunch, stay for dessert and come back for the many delicious take-home options. Since May 20, 1996, Becky & Bill at Pea-Fections have offered a personalized style of dining to downtown Vincennes. With their unique cheesecakes, specialty tortes, and gourmet foods, they have pleased many palates. They are also open limited hours for private parties. Check out their website for details.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
Crews investigating pedestrian accident in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vincennes Police are currently investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The accident happened in the area of Niblack Blvd. and N 2nd. Street in Vincennes. Knox Co. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 5:45 pm. This story will continue to be updated as more information is available.
