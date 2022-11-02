Read full article on original website
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Legendary NFL Executive DiesNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
hoodline.com
San Francisco Italian restaurant institution Original Joe’s will expand to the East Bay
An Italian restaurant institution in San Francisco is about to expand to the East Bay for the first time in the business's storied history. Original Joe’s will open a location in Walnut Creek, inside the space in the Broadway Plaza center formerly occupied by Stanford’s Restaurant at 1300 South Main Street. When it comes to the new venue, it was apparently love at first sight for sibling co-owners John and Elena Duggan. “The minute we walked in through the doors to look at it for the first time, we immediately thought, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be the new Joe’s,’” owner Elena Duggan told The Chronicle.
offmetro.com
10 Unique Coffee Shops in San Francisco You MUST Try
San Francisco is well-known for its vibrant cafe culture, and there are countless cafes to choose from in the city. However, if you want to try something new and unique, look no further than these coffee shops. At some, you can enjoy CBD-infused drinks, which lately have become extremely popular online, and you can find a great selection at places like Canna Cabana, for example. Others make for a fun atmosphere and offer traditional coffee options. Next time your caffeine fix calls for something out of the ordinary, give one of these unique coffee shops a try. You won’t be disappointed.
hoodline.com
Popular sandwich pop-up specializing in muffalettas will open a permanent space in the Haight
A pop-up specializing in muffalettas, the large cold-cut-and-olive-salad sandwich originating in New Orleans and made with Sicilian sesame bread, will soon open its own brick-and-mortar shop in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury. The owners of sandwich company Sandy’s, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing, are hoping to open their first physical restaurant sometime near the start of the new year, according to Eater.
Eater
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
Eater
Zero Zero, a Titan of the San Francisco Pizza Scene for More Than a Decade, Is Closing
It’s the end of a leopard-spotted pizza era in San Francisco. Zero Zero, chef and owner Bruce Hill’s SoMa Neapolitan-style pizzeria, will serve its final pies on Saturday, November 12. Hill says the decision has been a long time coming, noting that coming out of the pandemic has been “just too tough” for the restaurant. There are a number of reasons behind the decision, but in a nutshell, Zero Zero’s large, bi-level downtown space has become untenable in a post-COVID landscape. “I would definitely categorize it as a struggling downtown restaurant,” Hill says. “I truly feel if Zero Zero was in a neighborhood location, we’d be fine.”
San Francisco Has An Upscale Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs
An upscale eatery in San Francisco, California, has gone to the dogs. Dogue (rhymes with “vogue”) opened in the city’s trendy Mission District in September, and the entire menu was designed with pampered pups in mind. Rahmi Massarweh, a professional chef trained in Classical French Cuisine, began...
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Bay Area
Fantastic feasts! These San Francisco restaurants offer take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for a stress-free Thanksgiving Day. Treat yourself and your family to a Thanksgiving without the stress or fuss this year by pre-ordering your turkey dinner to devour at home or skip the dishes all together and dine at one of our favorite Bay Area’s restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. With either plan, you can relax, put your feet up, and actually have a chance to watch the Macy’s 96th annual parade (there’s a rumor that Bluey plans to make an appearance this year). These are our favorite to-go, delivery, and restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners in the Bay Area. And once you’ve decided where and what to eat, don’t forget to make a plan to buy your Christmas tree, check out all the holiday light displays happening around San Francisco as well as see how many nearby holiday bucket list events you can check off this year.
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022
Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
48hills.org
Good Taste: The ‘progressive’ restaurant India shares with the Bay Area
This is Good Taste, a weekly peek at peak Bay Area food experiences. Today, we accept an invitation to revisit ROOH, a self-titled “Progressive Indian” restaurant born in New Delhi that expanded to San Francisco in February 2017 and Palo Alto in January 2020. ROOH San Francisco has...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
kubaradio.com
CA Twitter Office Closed Ahead Of Layoffs Today
(San Francisco, CA) — Some workers in Northern California are waiting to find out if they still have a job. Twitter CEO Elon Musk is expected to cut about half of the staff today, one week after buying the company for 44-billion dollars. Employees were alerted last night that...
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
Home of the Week: This $45 Million French-Inspired Estate Could Become the Most Expensive Ever Sold in San Francisco
San Francisco is a town known for its exclusive and rarified neighborhoods. But none—not Sea Cliff nor Nob Hill, not even posh Pacific Heights—compares with the grandeur that is Presidio Heights. Nearly three years ago, Julia Roberts bought a home in this quiet, under-the-radar district—which borders the vast, forest-like Presidio park from which it takes its name. Now one of Presidio Park’s most-storied homes at 3450 Washington Street is on the market—a vast, French Normandy-inspired urban estate priced at $45 million. Even by top-of-the-market San Francisco standards, the mansion impresses—which makes sense. If it goes for $45 million, the home would...
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
7x7.com
Traditionalists will swoon over this ornate Queen Anne Victorian on Page Street, asking $1.95 million
If the fully gutted contemporary interiors of so many San Francisco Victorian homes make your traditionalist blood boil, then the fanciful plaster, colorful Bradbury wallpaper, stained glass windows, and antique hardware here will surely make your heartbeat flutter. Built in 1890 and owned by the same family for the last...
