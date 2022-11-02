ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Active windward showers expected for the islands through this weekend

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — An area of showers will approach the state from the north and is expected to boost windward showers over the next several days. Shower intensity is expected to be light to moderate, with leeward areas remaining mostly dry.

KHON2

KHON2

