Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Liam Neeson’s Action-Thriller ‘Retribution’ Adds ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Succession’ Stars to Cast
Action star Liam Neeson's latest film is heading to Lionsgate. The film distributor has acquired the North American and Indian rights to Retribution starring Neeson as a businessman caught in a mystery that threatens the lives of his family. The film hails from Predators director Nimród Antal and marks Neeson and Studiocanal's reunion with Lionsgate after they last partnered for the release of Cold Pursuit back in 2019.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
16 Times Actors Were So Poorly Cast In Movies, They Basically Ruined The Whole Thing
"Having Maria Bello in the third Mummy movie, replacing Rachel Weisz, was a terrible choice. It would’ve been better to say Evelyn died than to recast her."
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Morgan Freeman in Advanced Talks to Star in ‘Lucy’ Spinoff Series With EuropaCorp, Village Roadshow Producing (EXCLUSIVE)
EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow have partnered up to develop and produce a spinoff series based on “Lucy,” the hit action movie starring Scarlett Johansson. Morgan Freeman is in advanced negotiations to star in the series, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps. The movie, which...
ComicBook
Anne Hathaway Sheds Doubt on Sequel Plans for One of Her Greatest Movies Ever
While Anne Hathaway has made it clear that she wants to return to The Princess Diaries someday, the actress doesn't think all of her beloved films need the sequel treatment. The Devil Wears Prada, considered by many to be one of Hathaway's best movies, is one film that the star doesn't believe should be revisited, at least as a direct sequel. Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci made an impeccable cast, but a lot has changed since 2006.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celebrity star appears to pull out of first terrifying trial as filming gets underway
The brand new series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! doesn't start until Sunday night, but it looks like one star has already uttered the famous phrase. Filming is already underway for the first terrifying trial of the series, which is back in Australia for the first time since 2019.
Contenders Film: New York Underway With ‘She Said’, ‘Till’, ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘RRR’ Among Movies In Awards-Season Kickoff
It’s that time again, when Deadline decamps to New York City to bring you the latest installment of our Contenders Film series, with the lowdown on some of our favorite Oscar-season possibilities. Today’s installment, live and in-person at The Times Center in Manhattan, offers some show-stopping talent (see the full lineup and schedule of panels below). RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage One of the juiciest much-awaited stories this season is Universal Pictures’ She Said, the Maria Schrader-directed telling of the investigation behind New York Times’ 2017 exposé of Harvey Weinstein that launched the #MeToo movement in Hollywood. Based on the...
Mark Wahlberg's R-Rated Religious Film Returning to Theaters as New PG-13 Edit 'Father Stu: Reborn'
Mark Wahlberg's Father Stu is getting another go on the big screen. On Wednesday, Sony Pictures announced that the film, which hit theaters back in April for Easter and earned an R rating for "language throughout," will be re-released in theaters Dec. 9 with a PG-13 edit. The new version...
theplaylist.net
‘Sharper’ Teaser: Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Star In A24 Comedy Thriller Hitting Apple TV+ On February 17, 2023
Sebastian Stan had a great 2022 with his starring role in Hulu‘s “Pam & Tommy” and Mimi Cave‘s divisive feature film debut, “Fresh.” So, what’s his follow-up for early 2023? How about “Sharper,” an NYC-set comedy thriller about con artists with Julianne Moore for A24 and Apple TV+? Does that sound like a winning combo, or what?
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Is Jessie Buckley’s Spot for ‘Women Talking’ a Sure Thing?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: How many women...
rsvplive.ie
Lorraine Keane steps out in style with husband and daughter at star-studded event
Lorraine Keane stepped out in style with husband Peter and their daughter Emelia at a star-studded bash in Dublin last night. The broadcaster and businesswoman attended the opening night of Little Pyg in the city centre and donned a glamorous outfit for the occasion. Lorraine looked stylish as ever wearing...
rsvplive.ie
I'm a Celebrity's Mike Tindall's chance encounter with the Queen 11 years before meeting wife Zara Phillips
I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! returns to our screens this Sunday, 6 November and we cannot wait! For the first time since 2019, the celebs are back in the jungle and we cannot wait to see what’s in store. Amongst the host of celebs set...
startattle.com
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Daniel Craig, Edward Norton
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. Startattle.com – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2022. Genre : Comedy / Crime / Drama / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Rian Johnson. Production : Lionsgate / T-Street. Distributor...
Comments / 0