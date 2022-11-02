ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Liam Neeson’s Action-Thriller ‘Retribution’ Adds ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Succession’ Stars to Cast

Action star Liam Neeson's latest film is heading to Lionsgate. The film distributor has acquired the North American and Indian rights to Retribution starring Neeson as a businessman caught in a mystery that threatens the lives of his family. The film hails from Predators director Nimród Antal and marks Neeson and Studiocanal's reunion with Lionsgate after they last partnered for the release of Cold Pursuit back in 2019.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise

Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
Anne Hathaway Sheds Doubt on Sequel Plans for One of Her Greatest Movies Ever

While Anne Hathaway has made it clear that she wants to return to The Princess Diaries someday, the actress doesn't think all of her beloved films need the sequel treatment. The Devil Wears Prada, considered by many to be one of Hathaway's best movies, is one film that the star doesn't believe should be revisited, at least as a direct sequel. Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci made an impeccable cast, but a lot has changed since 2006.
Contenders Film: New York Underway With ‘She Said’, ‘Till’, ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘RRR’ Among Movies In Awards-Season Kickoff

It’s that time again, when Deadline decamps to New York City to bring you the latest installment of our Contenders Film series, with the lowdown on some of our favorite Oscar-season possibilities. Today’s installment, live and in-person at The Times Center in Manhattan, offers some show-stopping talent (see the full lineup and schedule of panels below). RELATED: Contenders New York 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage One of the juiciest much-awaited stories this season is Universal Pictures’ She Said, the Maria Schrader-directed telling of the investigation behind New York Times’ 2017 exposé of Harvey Weinstein that launched the #MeToo movement in Hollywood. Based on the...
‘Sharper’ Teaser: Julianne Moore & Sebastian Stan Star In A24 Comedy Thriller Hitting Apple TV+ On February 17, 2023

Sebastian Stan had a great 2022 with his starring role in Hulu‘s “Pam & Tommy” and Mimi Cave‘s divisive feature film debut, “Fresh.” So, what’s his follow-up for early 2023? How about “Sharper,” an NYC-set comedy thriller about con artists with Julianne Moore for A24 and Apple TV+? Does that sound like a winning combo, or what?
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Is Jessie Buckley’s Spot for ‘Women Talking’ a Sure Thing?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 3, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: How many women...
Lorraine Keane steps out in style with husband and daughter at star-studded event

Lorraine Keane stepped out in style with husband Peter and their daughter Emelia at a star-studded bash in Dublin last night. The broadcaster and businesswoman attended the opening night of Little Pyg in the city centre and donned a glamorous outfit for the occasion. Lorraine looked stylish as ever wearing...

