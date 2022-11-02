ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

James Harden is out for a month and the Sixers can’t count on Joel Embiid to carry them

Philadelphia sports has been on a hot streak lately, with the Phillies currently in the World Series and only two games away from a title; the Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and play the Texans on Thursday night (which is really a bye for the Eagles) and the Union are on their way to the MLS Finals. Unfortunately, the latest Philly sports news isn't something anyone will be cheering for.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday

Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday

Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Monty Williams Concerned With Chris Paul

Chris Paul has taken a step back in his offensive firepower this season, and head coach Monty Williams is a bit concerned. Following a controversial loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Williams doesn’t seemed pleased with his star guard’s lack of shot attempts. Williams appeared in...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss

Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Registers 24 points in return

Ayton supplied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers. Ayton missed Phoenix's previous two games with an ankle injury, but he didn't appear limited in playing 30 minutes Friday. The big man recorded his second-highest point total of the season and also led the Suns with eight boards. Ayton continues to be a steady but unspectacular fantasy center, averaging 16.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday

Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday

Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the first four games of the season and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Trail Blazers- Game Recap

It was a wire-to-wire battle for the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Suns were without Cameron Johnson, while the Blazers entered Friday without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Though, Phoenix gave its best efforts, it wasn’t enough to stop Portland’s efforts. The Blazers walked...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper

Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday

Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss

Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
HOUSTON, TX

