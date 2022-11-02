Read full article on original website
Ageless Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is finally losing to Father Time
Despite the struggles of Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have been outstanding to the start of the new NBA season.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Lamar Odom says Lakers fan gifted him the NBA championship rings he pawned
Former NBA star Lamar Odom pawned his two NBA championship rings after a near fatal drug overdose in 2015. He is doing better now, and as faith would have it, he also got his rings back thanks to a generous Lakers fan he ran into at a game this October.
Gordon's 27, Jokic's triple-double lead Nuggets past Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-110 on Thursday night. Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists. It was his third triple-double this season and the 79th of his career. He passed Wilt Chamberlain's record for most triple-doubles for a center.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
James Harden is out for a month and the Sixers can’t count on Joel Embiid to carry them
Philadelphia sports has been on a hot streak lately, with the Phillies currently in the World Series and only two games away from a title; the Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and play the Texans on Thursday night (which is really a bye for the Eagles) and the Union are on their way to the MLS Finals. Unfortunately, the latest Philly sports news isn't something anyone will be cheering for.
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Strong shooting Wednesday
Beal ended with 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 victory over Philadelphia. Beal started slowly Wednesday, going 3-for-8 from the field and scoring nine points in the first half. After halftime, he made all but one of his nine field-goal attempts, including his first five shots. He averaged 21.2 shots per game over the previous four seasons but has yet to take more than 18 attempts over the year's first eight contests.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Monty Williams Concerned With Chris Paul
Chris Paul has taken a step back in his offensive firepower this season, and head coach Monty Williams is a bit concerned. Following a controversial loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Williams doesn’t seemed pleased with his star guard’s lack of shot attempts. Williams appeared in...
Jamal Mashburn Shares The Unreal Story Of When Larry Bird Destroyed Rodney Rogers Who Heavily Disrespected Him: "You Ain’t Hit A Jumper Since '84’"
Larry Bird clapped back at Rodney Rogers for trash-talking to him. Bird made eight shots in a row against Rodgers.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Posts double-double in loss
Nurkic finished with 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss to the Grizzlies. Nurkic was dominant in the first half, posting 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting while corralling six rebounds. He slowed down a bit as a scorer after halftime but finished with his second straight double-double. Nurkic's scoring has been inconsistent this season, but his rebounding hasn't -- he's pulled down at least seven boards in each of Portland's first seven contests and is tied for third in the league with 12.3 rebounds per game.
Knicks storm back, then hold off short-handed 76ers
Obi Toppin scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:27 left
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Registers 24 points in return
Ayton supplied 24 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Trail Blazers. Ayton missed Phoenix's previous two games with an ankle injury, but he didn't appear limited in playing 30 minutes Friday. The big man recorded his second-highest point total of the season and also led the Suns with eight boards. Ayton continues to be a steady but unspectacular fantasy center, averaging 16.8 points on 57.9 percent shooting from the field along with 8.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Tops 20 points again Thursday
Murray had 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 122-110 victory over the Thunder. Murray notched season-high totals in both minutes played and points scored Thursday, a good sign that he is nearing full health. It's been somewhat of a slow start for Murray, as he's currently ranked outside the top 200. However, he has now scored at least 20 points in two straight games, playing at least 30 minutes in both. Managers will be hoping that this is a sign of things to come with his next opportunity coming this Saturday against the Spurs.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the first four games of the season and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Suns Vs. Trail Blazers- Game Recap
It was a wire-to-wire battle for the Phoenix Suns against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. The Suns were without Cameron Johnson, while the Blazers entered Friday without Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons. Though, Phoenix gave its best efforts, it wasn’t enough to stop Portland’s efforts. The Blazers walked...
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Limited results in loss
Gordon chipped in zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Clippers. Gordon returned from a one-game absence Monday against the Clippers and posted 11 points, but he was held scoreless for the first time this year during Wednesday's rematch. While the 33-year-old has glimpses of production in secondary categories, that output usually isn't enough to garner much fantasy appeal if the scoring isn't there. Gordon had scored in double figures in his six appearances leading up to Wednesday's loss, and he'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday in Minnesota.
