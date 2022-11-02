ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

A's Prospect Mason Miller Dominant, Again

By Jason Burke
Inside The Athletics
Inside The Athletics
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C8swV_0ivSdADL00

Miller just cruised through another three innings in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday night

Mason Miller isn't a prospect that has been talked about a lot in the Oakland Athletics system, and that's because he has a total of 20 innings pitched since he was drafted by the A's in the 3rd round in 2021. That's nine games, eight starts. Still, Miller is making his name known to a wider audience in the Arizona Fall League with his fastball that can reach triple digits and the strikeouts he keeps racking up.

On Tuesday night he got the start for the Mesa Solar Sox, and he went three scoreless innings without allowing a hit, or a walk, and struck out five, lowering his ERA to 3.29. Including last night, he has made five starts for the Solar Sox, totaling 13 2/3 innings pitched. In total he has allowed 7 hits, hit two batters and walked four, while striking out 14. His WHIP is a solid 0.80 in the small sample size.

With so few professional innings under his belt, it would be hard to see him making the Opening Day roster as a starting pitcher, because he may not be built up for a large workload. That doesn't mean that he doesn't have a shot to make the team out of Spring Training, however. The A's could choose to use him out of the bullpen to get him some exposure at the big league level while at the same time limiting his workload before having him return to starting in 2024, if starting is what they envision for Miller's future. He also threw 92 2/3 innings in college before being drafted, so his arm is built up to some degree, but only the A's can speak to how built up his arm currently is.

In the clip above, Miller says that facing this level of competition he can blow one by guys, but they can be on the next pitch, so he has to pick his spots with the fastball so that it can be more effective. Plans can change, but that mindset sounds like one of a starting pitcher. He's thinking about the long game, not a quick three-hitter burst.

Miller is currently in Arizona not just getting innings, but to work on his secondary pitches to get them off his fastball. Jesse Borek of MLB Pipeline says that the development of his changeup will be the deciding factor between whether he remains a starter, or turns into a bullpen weapon.

Regardless of his role long-term, he will be on the A's radar in 2023, and if he can stay healthy, we could be seeing him in Oakland before long.

A's #14 prospect Lawrence Butler was the DH in this game and went 2-for-4 a pair of rbi singles. In the Fall League, Butler is 12-for-48 with three doubles, a triple, and two homers, leading to 14 rbi. He has struck out 13 times, but he has also walked in an impressive 12 trips to the plate.

Ryan Cusick, acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade and the A's #13 prospect, came into the game in relief of Miller in the fourth inning. He went 2 2/3 innings, gave up six hits and walked two, leading to five runs allowed and got him the loss in this one. Cusick also struck out three.

The fifth inning gave Cusick some trouble. He struck out the first batter he faced in the inning, then walked Wilyer Abreu. Cusick struck out the next batter he faced, too, but then Abreu stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He ended up walking the batter he was facing during Abreu's run around the bases, too. The next two batters, Reed Trimble of the Orioles, and Nick Yorke of the Red Sox, knocked home runs with singles.

The sixth inning started with a double, and then a Stephen Scott home run, his fifth. Cusick would retire two batters in the sixth before a single knocked him out of the game. That single would come around to score, and it was Reed Trimble doing the damage again.

When I wrote about the Fall League last, I noted that Keith Law saw Cusick and noticed he was changeup heavy in the outing that he saw. Cusick is working on his secondary offerings, so the results aren't ideal, but they shouldn't be concerning.

One worrisome factor for Cusick however, could be the lack of command he has shown in 2022. He walked 30 in 41 innings in Midland during the regular season, and in 19 Fall League innings he has issued another 11 free passes.

Make sure to follow @InsideTheAs on Twitter so you never miss an article, and listen to the @LockedOnAs podcast, hosted by @ByJasonB !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mike Tosar Expected to Become White Sox Hitting Coach

On Thursday, the Chicago White Sox officially introduced Pedro Grifol as their new manager. The focus will now shift to the rest of Grifol's staff. General manager Rick Hahn confirmed that pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler will return to their roles. Charlie Montoyo, former Blue Jays manager, will serve as Grifol's bench coach.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff

As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future

New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Former 2012 Draft Pick is Coming Out of Minor League Retirement

Straight from the horse’s mouth, “THE KID IS BACK!!”. Who could blame you if you’re reading this and aren’t familiar with Trey Lang? It’s been a while since he’s been on anyone’s radar. Lang is a right-handed pitcher originally drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the sixth round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of GateWay Community College (Phoenix, AZ). He also pitched briefly in 2011 for the Northern Illinois Huskies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

ESPN analyst says Randy Johnson tipped pitches his whole career

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. may or may not have been tipping pitches during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night. If he was, he would be in pretty good company. All the talk of McCullers tipping pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies led to an old clip...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Guerrero Jr. Wins First Gold Glove, Chapman Surprisingly Misses Out

Major League Baseball has announced its Rawlings Gold Glove winners following the 2022 regular season of play. With just two repeat winners – both in the National League (Max Fried, Nolan Arenado) – turnover was at an all-time high. The American League saw 10 first-time Gold Glove recipients....
MINNESOTA STATE
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski

You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Athletics

Inside The Athletics

Oakland, CA
112
Followers
18
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAthletics brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Oakland A's.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy