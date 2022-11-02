Read full article on original website
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville lone Iredell team at home in the 1st Rd of the playoffs
The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin tonight. The following is a glance at matchups involving Iredell County teams:. 4A WESTNo. 31 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 MooresvilleRecords: Cowboys 5-5; Blue Devils 9-1 Outlook: Southwest Guilford’s offense features a 2-1 run-pass ratio. Three players each have better...
Randleman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
lincolntimesnews.com
Lady Rebels Coltrane finishes third at 2A state golf tourney
West Lincoln senior Reese Coltrane placed third at the 1A/2A NCHSAA Women’s Golf State Tournament at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Pinehurst, shooting an 81 on Monday and 82 on Tuesday. This was her fourth state championship appearance. Coltrane finishes her career as one of the most decorated...
Forest City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Signs With Overtime Elite
Robert Dillingham, a 5-star point guard and Kentucky Class of 2023 commit, has signed a scholarship to join Overtime Elite for the league's second season. “I couldn’t be more excited to join OTE,” Dillingham said. “The team and resources they offer are amazing and this is an incredible opportunity ...
WBTV
Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend. According to records, Grant Leonard was booked at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. He has since bonded out of jail.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program
Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
wccbcharlotte.com
Miles Bridges in Court Today
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
The most prestigious dirt racing series returns to Charlotte, drawing thousands of fans
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The World of Outlaws World Finals has returned to the Queen City with the action taking place now through Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hundreds of drivers are entered into the event which will see three champions crowned from three different series. The overall purse […]
NASCAR All-Star Weekend is sold out
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — NASCAR's 2023 All-Star Weekend tickets are all sold out Wednesday. North Wilkesboro Speedway, where the event will be held, announced the grandstand weekend packages are sold out by thanking fans.
kiss951.com
Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina
Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
lakenormanpublications.com
New East Lincoln fire station nears completion
DENVER – The East Lincoln Fire Department will soon have a third base to operate out of as work on the new station on N.C. 73, near East Lincoln High School, is nearing completion. The facility has been in the works since 2019, while construction has been ongoing since last summer.
WBTV
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
californiaexaminer.net
Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home
A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville
Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Iredell County
TROUTMAN, N.C. — There might not have been any new billionaires after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, but a lucky person in the Charlotte area won a $1 million prize by matching all five of the white balls. The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Thursday that a lottery ticket...
WECT
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
‘Couldn’t sleep all night’: North Carolina man buys 2nd lottery ticket, wins $250,000
SHELBY, N.C. (WGHP) — Billy Pruett, of Shelby, bought his second lottery ticket, a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My heart went into my feet,” Pruett said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.” Pruett, 56, bought his winning Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick […]
