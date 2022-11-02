ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maiden, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Mooresville lone Iredell team at home in the 1st Rd of the playoffs

The N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs begin tonight. The following is a glance at matchups involving Iredell County teams:. 4A WESTNo. 31 Southwest Guilford at No. 2 MooresvilleRecords: Cowboys 5-5; Blue Devils 9-1 Outlook: Southwest Guilford’s offense features a 2-1 run-pass ratio. Three players each have better...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
High School Football PRO

Randleman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

RANDLEMAN, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Lady Rebels Coltrane finishes third at 2A state golf tourney

West Lincoln senior Reese Coltrane placed third at the 1A/2A NCHSAA Women’s Golf State Tournament at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club in Pinehurst, shooting an 81 on Monday and 82 on Tuesday. This was her fourth state championship appearance. Coltrane finishes her career as one of the most decorated...
LINCOLNTON, NC
High School Football PRO

Forest City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Queens University head basketball coach suspended following DWI charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Queens University has suspended its head men’s basketball coach following a driving while impaired arrest last weekend. According to records, Grant Leonard was booked at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office at 12:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30. He has since bonded out of jail.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three Iredell County schools will be first to add Cyber Swat program

Kids talk to kids, friends talk to friends. That’s why the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools will be the first to bring the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s Cyber Swat program to North Carolina. They hope the program’s peer-to-peer approach is more effective in teaching kids how to protect themselves on the internet.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Miles Bridges in Court Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Happening today, Hornets player Miles Bridges is due in a California court to face a domestic violence charge. Bridges was arrested in June in Los Angeles and charged with beating up his girlfriend in front of their two children. Bridges’ case has already been delayed several...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Dick’s Sporting Goods Opens First Outlet In North Carolina

Bargain hunters this one is for you! Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened an outlet store in Concord North Carolina. The store is called Going Going Gone! It’s located in Afton Ridge shopping center, 6080 Bayfield Parkway, in Concord. According to their website, Going Going Gone! features a great assortment of apparel and footwear at discounted prices. Shoppers can find products from the biggest brands, including Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more.
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

New East Lincoln fire station nears completion

DENVER – The East Lincoln Fire Department will soon have a third base to operate out of as work on the new station on N.C. 73, near East Lincoln High School, is nearing completion. The facility has been in the works since 2019, while construction has been ongoing since last summer.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State

The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC
californiaexaminer.net

Shot Fired At N. Carolina House Candidate’s Home

A shooting at the home of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and small children caused no injuries but created “tremendous worry,” his mother claimed Thursday. Harrigan, a guns maker and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson in Charlotte’s new...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville

Would you like to experience the famous charm of the Southern United States? Sample the distinctive cuisine of this region maybe? Then this road trip from Charlotte, NC to Nashville ticks all the right boxes. It features both quaint and historic towns alongside larger cities, like Atlanta and Knoxville, where you'll be able to experience the whole breadth of culture and entertainment the area is known for.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

New store combats food desert in Rowan County

The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

