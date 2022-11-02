ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rockefeller Center selects annual Christmas tree, a 14-ton Norway spruce

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37NzNe_0ivSbDn600

NEW YORK — Rockefeller Center has selected its annual Christmas tree.

According to WNBC-TV and Spectrum News 1, the New York City attraction took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the 2022 holiday tree, an estimated 85- to 90-year-old Norway spruce.

“Coming in at 82 feet, 14 tons and hailing from Queensbury, New York, meet your 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!” the post read.

The Lebowitz family of Glens Falls donated the massive evergreen to the center, where it will stand through the holiday season, according to the news outlets. Crews will adorn the tree, which will be lit in a televised ceremony on Nov. 30, with a crystal star and 50,000 LED lights, officials said.

After the holidays come to a close, officials will donate the tree’s lumber to Habitat for Humanity, WNBC-TV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

38 injured after fire breaks out in NYC apartment building

NEW YORK — A fire broke out on the 20th floor of a New York City apartment building on Saturday, injuring 38 people, authorities said. Two people were critically injured and five were seriously injured in the three-alarm fire in Manhattan, WPIX-TV reported. According to the New York City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the midtown building near East 52nd Street and First Avenue at about 10:30 a.m., according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy