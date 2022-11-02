The first heavy snows of the season have come to the Northern Lynn canal, and we have to get it off the roads. According to NOAA’s Juneau office, by Friday evening a snow accumulation of 8” will be followed by cold North winds that will blow over the next few days. This means the snow won’t get off our roads on its own, and local crews have been at work since 5 this morning to clear the way. We spoke with Haines Borough Director Of Public Works Ed Coffland about what it takes to keep our streets passable. It takes machines:

HAINES, AK ・ 11 HOURS AGO