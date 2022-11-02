Read full article on original website
Alaska Bald Eagle Festival
The 27th Alaska Bald Eagle Festival begins the second week of November. This is the first in-person festival in two years and KHNS’ Brandon Wilks spoke with the Raptor Center’s Education Manager, Ali Gustavson, about all of the events Haines residents can expect this year. [Ali]. Yeah, so...
Let it snow, Get it plowed
The first heavy snows of the season have come to the Northern Lynn canal, and we have to get it off the roads. According to NOAA’s Juneau office, by Friday evening a snow accumulation of 8” will be followed by cold North winds that will blow over the next few days. This means the snow won’t get off our roads on its own, and local crews have been at work since 5 this morning to clear the way. We spoke with Haines Borough Director Of Public Works Ed Coffland about what it takes to keep our streets passable. It takes machines:
Porcupine road work funded
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced last week that a 1.2 million dollar grant has been awarded to the Haines Borough. The money is to go towards repairs to the Porcupine Trail Road, which was damaged in the December 2020 weather event. FEMA has allocated 10 million dollars borough wide for recovery from that event.
Chilkat Valley Foundation awards grants
Last Thursday the Chilkat Valley Community foundation hosted its 14th annual grant award ceremony, where 24 local non profits shared almost $57,000 among themselves. The Haines borough school district received $5,000 to go towards building the playground. Also of note were $3,000 to the Haines Little League for an Electronic...
Silver Salmon Derby Winners
The Haines Silver Salmon derby drew to a close this past weekend. The annual contest presented by the Haines Sportsman Association ran from September 15th to October 29th, rain or shine, and featured 5 divisions. In the youth age 5-10 division, Josiah Kelly earned 1st place with a 4.45 lbs...
