ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill on the ‘heartbreak’ of leaving her child to compete and the power of working mums

By Lauren Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1726s8_0ivSaKrY00

People underestimate new mums, thinks Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill . Whether or not you’re a top athlete, she believes returning to work after having a baby gives you even more focus than before.

“Because everything you do is going to be quality, you’re not just turning up, getting through day-to-day, you’re making sure that time away [from your child] is worthwhile,” says the former heptathlete and mum-of-two.

She retired from athletics in late 2016 – but prior to that, just 13 months after having her first child, Reggie, Ennis-Hill became world champion, and took silver the Rio Games a year later. “In an athletic context, you’re so determined and focussed anyway, but chuck in being a mum and all that extra motivation – and it’s like next level,” she says. “I think you’re a more focused, determined animal – more than you ever were.”

Leaving her son at that age to go to Beijing for two weeks for the World Championships was “heart-breaking” though, she admits. “It was just the most awful thing, I cried my eyes out leaving him. But I was like, if I’m going all the way to [Beijing], I’m not coming back without a medal. It’s got to be worth it when you’re having time away from the kids.”

She was torn between being “the best mum and being there for him all the time” and wanting to finish her career. “I was [thinking] I have this amazing opportunity, I’ve got to do this last bit and I wanted Reggie to see it all – but I then I had all this guilt kind of ravelled around everything. And a feeling of, what if I put this last bit of energy towards my career and then I get injured? Or I don’t win a medal and it’s all been for nothing? I found that really, really challenging. I was always questioning myself.”

Other top athletes like Serena Williams and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have followed, returning to the top of their game after having babies. “Because you can do both,” says Ennis-Hill, who married husband Andy Hill in 2013. “You have to be kind to yourself and not put too much expectation on yourself, but you can achieve incredible things.”

She says she was “really happy to step into that next phase of life” when she retired to spend time with her family, later welcoming her daughter Olivia, now five. The transition from pro to retired athlete can be challenging for many, she says, but for her, family became a “real focus”. And a life without daily – sometimes twice-daily – training, pressure, and pushing her body to breaking point, was a “massive relief”.

Fitness is still a huge part of her life, but it’s taken on new meaning. “If I’ve got time and the weather’s nice and I’m feeling good, I just go out for a nice run. I’m not timing it, I’m not looking at PBs, I’m just doing it for me. I love to go on a steady run in the Peak District and clear my mind. It’s just you and your thoughts.

“I go on how I feel after each run, whether I’m feeling strong and positive. It’s gauged by mood now” – as well as her cycle and how she’s feeling hormonally. “Having my son really made me understand how much of an impact your hormones have on your body physically,” she adds. Her app, Jennis (jennis.com) helps women sync the right movement and exercise to the four phases of their menstrual cycles, in order to get stronger and fitter while really understanding their bodies.

These days, she works out four times a week with a mixture of runs, circuits, weights and yoga, walking with her family and tennis with her kids (“I’m absolutely terrible, my son totally whips me”). But Ennis-Hill knows as much as anyone that sometimes fitting exercise around parenthood can be tricky.

“The stages that your kids are at, and their ages, has a big impact on how much time you have for yourself, and how you find that energy and time to exercise,” she says. Now that her children are a little older, she’s able to do some yoga in one room while they play in another, for example.

It’s about planning when you’ll fit in workouts, and trying to stick to it, she says, and knowing “that you’re not going to have two hours to exercise and do a massive warm-up or cool-down. You’ve just got to take those little nuggets of time where you can, whether it’s 10 minutes to do some Theraband glute exercises in the bathroom or going for a quick half-hour run.”

And don’t underestimate the power of a 10-minute workout. “I’ve realised that if I do something for 10 minutes, it’s better than doing nothing. It gets my body moving, I’ve switched on my muscles.

“This morning, I dropped the kids off, did a few squats and lunges, a little ab workout – and I’m done! A lot of the time you feel like you have to really slog yourself, but actually a 10-minute glute circuit is quick, quite low-maintenance, and it really stimulates those little muscles that need work but you often neglect and forget about.

Health is such an important part of being a good parent,” she continues, and mums often don’t have enough time to really care for themselves.

“So many mums forget about actually looking after themselves and the basics – because you just want to give all your energy to your child.” But Ennis-Hill says she realised: “I’ve got to be at my healthiest, I’ve got to be feeling as good as possible, because these children rely on me to be at my best as well.”

And she’s adamant mums shouldn’t feel guilty about taking time out to look after themselves.

“You feel guilty about literally everything [as a mum]. I’ll say to my husband, ‘Do you feel guilty about going on a bike ride? And he’s like, ‘No, not really’.

“We can be so hard on ourselves but we just have to reframe it, and think, ‘My mind needs to be in a good place and I need to feel good in myself’,” she says. “And having times where you’re able to switch off, step away and come back, means you’re a refreshed and energised mum again.”

Jennis – the hormone intelligence app founded by Olympic Champion Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill – costs £9.99 a month after a 7-day free trial or £99.99 for 12 months. Cancel anytime. Available on Android and Ios.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Princess of Wales attends Rugby League World Cup quarter-final in Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales was warmly welcomed by sports fans on Saturday as she attended England’s Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match against Papua New Guinea.Kate Middleton was all smiles as she made her way onto the pitch this afternoon ahead of the game, dressed in a red full-length coat by Alexander McQueen.Photographs showed the royal carrying a large umbrella as she shook hands with players from both teams at Wigan’s DW Stadium. It marks her first appearance at a match since she took over as the royal patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL) from the Duke of...
The Independent

Helen Skelton explains why she had ‘face like thunder’ when Strictly partner hinted at marriage breakdown

Helen Skelton has explained why she had a “face like thunder” when her Strictly Come Dancing partner addressed her marriage breakdown on air.The Countryfile presenter and professional dancer Gorka Marquez were being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman when Marquez hinted at the “rough time” Skelton has had in recent months.In April, Skelton revealed that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent...
The Independent

‘I’m lost for words’: GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool.The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the gold by just 0.033.Hashimoto’s compatriot, Ryosuke Doi, rounded out the podium.“I’m lost for words,” said Regini-Moran. “I was up in the second half, I just took it routine by routine. I didn’t really pay too much attention to the routines the other guys were doing, and obviously you could hear...
The Independent

I’m lost for words – GB’s Giarnni Regini-Moran wins historic world floor gold

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain’s first ever men’s world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool.The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly-crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the gold by just 0.033.Hashimoto’s compatriot, Ryosuke Doi, rounded out the podium.“I’m lost for words,” said Regini-Moran.That gold medal winning feeling 🥇@GiarnniM is the first British men's gymnast to win a world title on floor.Sensational!#WGC2022📸 @SimoneFerraroPh pic.twitter.com/zN2LTjrLe5— British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) November 5, 2022“I was up in the second half, I just took...
The Independent

‘I’m so sorry they didn’t like it:’ Ellie Taylor left upset by ‘cruel’ comments from Strictly judges

Ellie Taylor apologised to Johannes Radebe after “cruel” judges’ comments in the latest episode of Strictly.The comedian, who appears in Ted Lasso, performed a Rumba to Heart’s power ballad “Alone” on Saturday’s instalment of the BBC competition (5 November).Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood were not fans of the dance, though, and gave Taylor negative comments and a score of five and three.Despite awarding Taylor seven points, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were also not as impressed as they have been in recent weeks.Taylor appeared visibly upset by the comments, and, while being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman about...
The Independent

Princess of Wales celebrates as England secure Rugby League World Cup victory

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a “really exciting” game as she joined fans to watch England win their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final.Kate attended the crunch game against Papua New Guinea at Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).Wearing a red coat over a long-sleeved burgundy top and pleated skirt, the princess was cheered by the crowd of 23,179 supporters as she walked on to the pitch to shake hands with players from both teams before the match kicked off.Kate, with an umbrella to cover...
The Independent

Craig Richards revels in Royal approval as England seal semi-final spot

England coach Craig Richards revelled in Royal approval after his side swept aside Canada 54-4 to confirm their place in the semi-finals of the women’s Rugby League World Cup.Tara-Jane Stanley led England’s 11-try romp with a hat-trick plus 10 points with the boot, while Leah Burke and Hollie Dodd each helped themselves to a brace as England backed up their opening win over Brazil.Afterwards Richards and his team met the Princess of Wales, who was present at the double-header at the DW Stadium in her first engagement as Royal patron of the Rugby Football League.🤝 We're privileged & honoured that...
The Independent

Tottenham Hotspur player Eric Dier engaged to model Anna Modler

Football player Eric Dier is engaged to his girlfriend, influencer Anna Modler.Modler announced the news on Instagram on Friday (4 November). She shared a photograph of the happy couple smiling at the camera.Modler rests her head on Dier’s chest, with a large diamond ring clearly visible on her ring finger.In another photograph, she is seen hugging a smiling Dier as a dog licks the athlete’s face.“I said ja [yes],” Modler captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.Messages of congratulations and well wishes for the couple have poured in from friends and fans.Fellow influencer Nicole Berry wrote: “Wifey Anna incoming.”...
The Independent

The Independent

907K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy