ClickOnDetroit.com
Italy directs NGO rescue ship with 89 migrants to port
MILAN – After waiting at sea for days, the German humanitarian group Mission Lifeline said Monday that Italy has directed its migrant rescue ship with 89 people on board to proceed to the port of Reggio Calabria. The 25-meter (80-foot) ship Rise Above entered Italian waters over the weekend...
Live updates | Climate Summit
The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley warned on Monday that leaders lacked “the simple political will” to “make a definable difference in the lives of the people who we have a responsibility to serve" as she called for new funding mechanisms that would allow nations to address climate change.
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME – Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths of the San...
Clock ticking for jailed Egypt activist on hunger strike
SHARM EL-SHEIKH – The family of one of Egypt’s top jailed pro-democracy activists warn that the clock is ticking on his life as they plead with world leaders at the U.N. climate conference to press Egypt for his release. Alaa Abdel-Fattah — who has spent most of the...
