GABEY LUCAS (5-3 ATS, 5-3 SU) If OSU was a team with a higher raw talent level, looking purely at their end results game-by-game you’d end up rather confused. How does a team that limits USC’s explosive offense to 17 points give up 42 to Utah, or barely squeak by a Stanford team clinging to David Shaw’s tenure by a thread? As it is, the Beavs ~aren’t~ a team with a very high pure talent level relative to most of their opponents — although Jonathan Smith does deserve credit for improving that in his tenure — so really these occasionally paradoxical results actually reflect quite positively on this team. (I mean, maybe not eeking by Stanford, who’s underperformed their talent level, but the rest of it...)

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO