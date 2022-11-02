ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment

Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
EUGENE, OR
Veterans Day Community Celebration planned for Nov. 9

The history of the Triple Nickles, an all-Black parachute infantry battalion activated during World War II, will be featured at a Veterans Day Community Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The celebration will run from 6-8 p.m. at Philomath Scout Lodge. Admission is free, however, organizers are encouraging those who attend...
PHILOMATH, OR
Register-Guard pulls the plug on its opinion section

The Eugene Register-Guard newspaper will no longer publish any local opinion content, including letters to the editor. In a column published Wednesday, editor Michelle Maxwell called it a "difficult" decision. "The time to edit and ensure accuracy and fairness before publishing opinion content is a time-consuming responsibility that this newsroom’s...
EUGENE, OR
Work continues on Eugene’s newest park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Crews have been working on Striker Park in northeast Eugene since summer 2022, and officials offered a sneak peek of the place on Thursday. Eugene Public Works says the eight-acre site at Grand Cayman Drive and Antiqua Drive will have a large playground, restrooms, a picnic shelter, spray play, walking paths, an open lawn and space for community gatherings. Officials say that before starting on any park, the city of Eugene reaches out to the neighborhood and the public to solicit as much input as possible, and Striker Park was no different. After four workshops and lots of surveys, designers came up with a design right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
EUGENE, OR
PN News Tracker: Updates on chili cook-off, alleged rapist and fatal crash

The Public Safety Chili Cook-Off organizers reported a successful event out of the Sept. 11 competition that raised money for three charities. The 37-year-old man who had just been released from jail and allegedly entered a Philomath woman’s home and attempted to rape her before he was stabbed had a second hearing in Benton County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
PHILOMATH, OR
Timber Unity throwing brand recognition behind these mid-Willamette races

Unlike other political action committees, the power behind far-right Timber Unity to influence the 2022 General Election doesn't come in the form of money but endorsements. The political organizing and lobbying concern has handed out endorsements in 50 races on the Nov. 8 ballot, including four in the mid-Willamette Valley for would-be state House representatives and Linn County sheriff.
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lincoln City Restaurant Lil’ Sambo’s Is Closing

A long-standing restaurant in Lincoln City that two years ago faced pressure to change its name—Lil’ Sambo’s—which was derived from a children’s book featuring racist images, is ending its run. However, the closure has nothing to do with protests or a lack of business. General...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Slash burning now appearing around Benton County

Numerous slash pile burns related to logging operations have started to appear in the region, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa reported. “This is the time of year where local forestry growers can burn large piles of leftover branches and roots of tree harvesting operations,” Saalsaa said. “Burn season closes Dec. 15 so there are numerous burns taking place in the Benton County area.”
BENTON COUNTY, OR
The Prediction: Oregon State

GABEY LUCAS (5-3 ATS, 5-3 SU) If OSU was a team with a higher raw talent level, looking purely at their end results game-by-game you’d end up rather confused. How does a team that limits USC’s explosive offense to 17 points give up 42 to Utah, or barely squeak by a Stanford team clinging to David Shaw’s tenure by a thread? As it is, the Beavs ~aren’t~ a team with a very high pure talent level relative to most of their opponents — although Jonathan Smith does deserve credit for improving that in his tenure — so really these occasionally paradoxical results actually reflect quite positively on this team. (I mean, maybe not eeking by Stanford, who’s underperformed their talent level, but the rest of it...)
CORVALLIS, OR
Philomath woman fights off would-be rapist in home invasion

Just two hours after being released from Benton County Jail, a convicted felon picked out a random Philomath home on the western edge of town on Thursday afternoon and attempted to rape the woman living there, prosecutors say. During a struggle, the woman was able to grab a knife that she had hidden in between her bed’s box spring and mattress to defend herself against the attacker.
PHILOMATH, OR
City accepting grant applications for TLT grant program

The city of Philomath will accept grant applications for its transient lodging tax grant program until Nov. 29, the city announced. The Philomath City Council established a transient lodging tax in June 2021. This past June, councilors approved a TLT policy and grant program, which awards portions of those funds to organizations that support tourism-related activities.
PHILOMATH, OR

