Lehigh University has joined more than 450 college presidents and chancellors in promoting student voter registration and participation in all elections through the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. To support full student voter participation of all eligible students, ALL IN and its Higher Education Presidents Council has launched a call to action for higher education presidents and chancellors to fully engage students in electoral participation. A full list of signatories can be found here.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO