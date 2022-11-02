ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenya Airways pilots strike over benefits, stopping flights

NAIROBI – Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline have been on strike for three days over a demand to honor a retirement savings plan, and it is estimated to be costing millions of dollars in losses daily. Kenya Airways said it canceled 56 flights over the weekend, affecting...
Americans convicted in Japan on Ghosn's escape return home

TOKYO – An American father and son convicted in Japan on charges of helping Nissan former Chairman Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon, hiding in a box, have been returned to the U.S., their lawyer said Tuesday. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, was sentenced in July last year in...
