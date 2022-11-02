Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
Several Girls Basketball Games are set for Today
South Knox travels to Eastern Greene. You can catch that game this evening on 105.7 FM WUZR. Vincennes Lincoln travels to Evansville Reitz. Vincennes Rivet travels to Evansville Harrison. You can catch that game this afternoon on 97.3, 97.7, and 1450 AM WAOV. Wood Memorial is at Springs Valley.
wuzr.com
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night
High School Sectional Championships for Football took place last night. In class 1A, Providence knocked off Tecumseh 21-7. In Class 2A, Evansville Mater Dei knocked off North Posey 35-0 while Linton came back and knocked off Sullivan 33-24. In Class 3A, Southridge knocked off Heritage Hills 42-14 while Owen Valley got past Pike Central 56-9. In Class 4A, Evansville Memorial knocked off Boonville 33-14. In Class 5A, Castle beat Evansville North 28-18.
wuzr.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Saturday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for today (Saturday) from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM. Counties in the advisory include Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Lawrence. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. And be sure to secure outdoor...
wuzr.com
SR 246 Closed in Clay Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 246 is closed for culvert replacement work near Clay City. The project was rescheduled from s previously announced date. The closure is between West County Road 850 South and County Road 350 West, five miles west of the State Road 246 and...
wuzr.com
Four Running for Two Seats on VCSC Board; Two Running for NK School Board Seat
Four people will run for two seats on the Vincennes Community School Board on Election Day. The four running for the at-large position include incumbents Pat Hutchison and Lynne Bobe, along with challenger Phil Corrona and Kolby Kerzan. The positions will be selected by voters from across the Vincennes Community School District.
wuzr.com
Man Arrested for Displaying Gun at Terre Haute Middle School Basketball Game
Terre Haute Police say they have arrested a man who displayed a gun in his waistband at a basketball game at Sarah Scott Middle School. Police say 35-year-old Antonio Owens of Terre Haute displayed the weapon Thursday during an argument with another man. Owens left prior to the arrival of...
wuzr.com
KCIEDC Still Seeking Ways to Improve Workforce in Knox County
The Knox County Indiana Economic Development Corporation continues to find ways to improve the County’s workforce. The need has been heightened due to Knox County, and the State of Indiana’s, low unemployment level. Many blame the Covid pandemic for tightening the workforce; however, KCIEDC director Chris Pfaff believes...
wuzr.com
SR 58 Bridges to Close Monday for Repairs
The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 58 in Knox County is scheduled to be closed on Monday for a bridge replacement project. State Road 58 will be closed over Pollard ditch near Westphalia for the replacement of two bridges. The project is expected to be completed in early May of 2023, depending on the weather.
wuzr.com
Washington Leaf Collection Starts November 15th
Leaf pickup in the City of Washington will begin on or about November 15th. Residents are reminded that leaves must be raked to the curb, not into the street area. The areas for pick up will be published in the Washington Times Herald. There will be two complete rounds made...
wuzr.com
Main Street Project Moving Toward Completion
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum is hoping for a drivable Main Street by the middle of the month. The affected area of Main Street runs from Kimmel Extension eastward to Richard Bauer Drive. Mayor Yochum knows the project has seen some delays — but not due to problems with the contractor....
wuzr.com
August Explosion in Evansville Ruled Accidental
Investigators now know what caused an Evansville home to explode back in August. The State Fire Marshal says the explosion was accidental. Investigators say gas had been leaking in the Weinbach Avenue home’s basement for two days before the explosion, which killed three people and damaged 39 homes, destroying 11. Investigators say the line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position. They say meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast.
wuzr.com
Knox County Political Races Heat Up Ahead of Tuesday Election
A set of area party races is now set for the coming November general election. Among the Knox County races is for Knox Circuit Court Judge. In that race, Sherri Gregg-Gilmore faces Monica Gilmore. Other County races include Kelly Hopwood against Laura Arial in the Knox County Recorder’s contest. Finally, in the Knox County Commissioner’s race, incumbent Kellie Streeter will be up against Independent Betsy Irvine.
wuzr.com
Wheatland Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Wheatland man died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road. The sheriff’s office says 51-year-old Robert Horton of Wheatland was in the median of US 50 and entered the eastbound lane into the path of a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Andrea Brown of Washington.
wuzr.com
Indianapolis Man Sentenced in Daviess County on Identity Theft Charges
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested an Indianapolis man Tuesday on a warrant for Identity Deception, two counts of Perjury, and two counts of Forgery-Counterfeiting. 46-year-old Michael Gibson is being held on $25,000 bond in the Daviess County Security Center. Washington Police arrested 38-year-old Daelean Skaggs of Washington Tuesday...
Comments / 0