Investigators now know what caused an Evansville home to explode back in August. The State Fire Marshal says the explosion was accidental. Investigators say gas had been leaking in the Weinbach Avenue home’s basement for two days before the explosion, which killed three people and damaged 39 homes, destroying 11. Investigators say the line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position. They say meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO